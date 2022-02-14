Top 20 Specialty Pharma Continues to Rely on Calyx EDC for Multiple Early Phase Studies Trust in Calyx EDC based on decade-long relationship drives contract extension decision

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and service provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, announced today that a Top 20 specialty pharmaceutical company will continue to rely on Calyx's electronic data capture (EDC) system for a series of upcoming, early phase studies.

Calyx’s Juan Munoz-Pujol is delighted to continue supporting this leading company as they develop advanced treatment options for the many people around the world living with metabolic disorders and other diseases. (PRNewswire)

We're so proud to extend our decade-long relationship with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies

The Top 20 specialty pharmaceutical company is furthering its commitment to the relationship it has formed with Calyx and extending its use of Calyx EDC in multiple additional studies scheduled to begin this year. The company ‒ which has relied on Calyx EDC for over a decade ‒ will use the proven, robust system to capture important clinical trial data in early phase studies of new compounds being developed for diabetes, obesity, and NASH.

"We are so proud of the trust this Top 20 specialty pharmaceutical company places in Calyx EDC and we are delighted to continue supporting their efforts to bring advanced treatment options to the many people living with metabolic disorders and other diseases around the world," said Juan Munoz-Pujol, Vice President, IRT and EDC at Calyx.

