Safal Partners Announces Strategic Investment by Attain Capital Partners

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners ("Safal"), a mission-driven consulting firm focused on delivering world-class services and solutions to education and workforce clients, today announced that Attain Capital Partners ("ACP"), a McLean, VA-based private equity firm, has made a strategic minority investment in firm. The company also announced that Greg J. Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital Partners and Founder and CEO of Attain Partners, has joined the Safal Board of Directors and been appointed Board Chair.

Safal Partners (PRNewsfoto/Safal Partners) (PRNewswire)

Private equity firm Attain Capital Partners made minority investment in mission-driven consulting firm, Safal Partners.

"We are excited to embark upon a new partnership with the remarkable Safal team," shared Attain Capital Partners Founder and Managing Partner Greg Baroni. "We have been impressed by Safal's technical excellence, growth, and exceptional track record of serving a diverse group of clients. Together, we look forward to accelerating Safal's continued impact as they revolutionize public sector programs and services to catalyze positive societal change at scale," he said.

"We chose to partner with Attain Capital Partners because of its reputation of supporting the innovators who power the future of the public sector," said Mukta Pandit, Founder and President of Safal Partners. "We are passionate about our work, and this strategic partnership brings us closer to our vision to be the unrivaled leader where diverse talents and passions converge to advance social outcomes," she continued.

Navidar served as exclusive financial advisor to Safal Partners in this transaction.

About Safal Partners

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm focused on delivering world-class services and solutions to clients focused on education, apprenticeships, and career pathways across the nonprofit and government sectors. The result is the meaning of Safal: Good outcomes. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

About Attain Capital Partners

Attain Capital Partners invests in growth-stage companies in the knowledge economy. We seek to partner with firms delivering high-value technology-enabled solutions and services to business, government, and education clients. Our mission is simple: Truly empower teams while building lasting partnerships that make a real impact. For more information, please visit attain.capital.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safal Partners