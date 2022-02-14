InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple Way to Secure a Whistle (ALU-115)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a collegiate football official and I was having issues with my whistle bouncing and moving everywhere when I ran. I thought there should be a way to keep it in place, so I invented the WHISTLE MAGNET," said an inventor, from Acworth, Ga. "My design also enables you to quickly grab your whistle during a game."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to secure a whistle while running or moving. In doing so, it prevents the whistle from bouncing. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it ensures that the whistle is readily available when needed. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sporting officials, coaches and other individuals who utilize whistles on neck lanyards. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALU-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp