CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Faraday Future Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("Faraday Future") (NASDAQ: FFIE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Faraday Future, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Faraday Future includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

Aggrieved Faraday Future investors only have until February 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

