Bulletproof 'Secure Cloud Advantage' Roadshow reveals superpowered program

2022 installment chock-full of live sessions and insights from security + risk + compliance experts + industry heavyweights to inspire, challenge, and transform security for organizations

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On Wednesday, Feb. 16, and Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Bulletproof, Microsoft's global 2021 Security Partner of the Year, will host its 11th annual Bulletproof Roadshow event. Presented with Microsoft, the Roadshow brings business leaders and IT practitioners together with security, risk, and compliance industry experts to highlight relevant and actionable cyber security and risk insights.

The Bulletproof Roadshow, presented with Microsoft, is a free annual digital transformation event happening on Feb. 16 and 17. (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company) (PRNewswire)

"Technology today has an unprecedented opportunity of empowering new ways to work, but not without risk," said Chris Johnston, Bulletproof CEO. "Our objective with the Roadshow is to share and discuss insights on the trends, challenges, and opportunities associated with an ever-evolving cyber risk landscape. These pressing topics are not only relevant to IT and compliance leaders and practitioners; cyber risk mitigation and preparedness is a corporate issue and needs to be on every boardroom agenda."

The 2022 Roadshow features familiar voices and faces with appearances from Matt "Matty D" Devlin, Voice of the NBA in Canada, and Ennis Esmer, Comedian, Actor and Pretend Hacker.

The event also gives a nod to superheroes with a jam-packed line-up of cyberhero experts. Experts will be speaking on cybersecurity breach attacks on organizations, how security operations services can complete a unified team strategy to cyber defense, how to transform risks into strengths through data governance, and more.

"Cybersecurity threats are always changing–staying on top of them is vital and getting of them is even more paramount. This is why we've combined security, compliance, identity and management as an interdependent whole," said Microsoft Canada President, Kevin Peesker. "As global 2021 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year with more than two decades in the security business, the Bulletproof team is highly qualified to speak to and share insights on these topics, and I'm excited to join in the conversation during this year's Roadshow Keynote."

The event is free to attend and designed for organizations with over 300 employees that power their businesses with Microsoft technologies.

The Bulletproof Roadshow would not be possible without the support of partners. The company extends sincere thanks to Microsoft for their continued partnership as Presenting Partner, as well as partnerships with HPE, Barracuda, and Fortinet.

For more information or registration for the 2022 Bulletproof Roadshow, visit the event page: https://content.bulletproofsi.com/2022-roadshow-registration-open.

About Bulletproof

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the world, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Named Microsoft's Security Partner of the Year [2021] and Three-peat Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award winner [2019-2021], Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

