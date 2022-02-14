5WPR Miami Announces Expanding Workforce, Hiring All Levels

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces expansion of workforce out of Miami office , announcing job openings available across all departments at all levels.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

In response to increased interest for representation out of Miami, 5WPR has available opportunities, entry-level to senior management. Prospective employees can send resumes to careers@5wpr.com .

"Miami is a thriving city for businesses, and the pandemic has accelerated its popularity and growth," said 5WPR Founder and CEO , Ronn Torossian. "There's never been a more exciting time to join 5WPR, and we're eager to tap into the incredible talent within this city."

"Miami is becoming a center for innovation in the U.S. and people and businesses are flooding the city. I'm confident we can find incredible talent that can provide excellent service to our clients," said Carolina Lopez Herz , 5WPR Miami General Manager.

5W Public Relations offers competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefits package, 401(K), and vacation policy in addition to a host of other internal benefits including internal employee development program, 5W University, a program which offers employees a syllabus of varied courses designed to deliver in-depth industry knowledge, enhance expertise, and support personal development.

Since founded by Ronn Torossian in 2003 in one room, with one intern and three clients, the agency today employs more than 260 professionals and continues to experience rapid growth. Headquartered in New York City, the agency has continued to experience strong revenue growth throughout 2021 and the new year, across the firm's four primary practice areas despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

5W boasts clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian , was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations