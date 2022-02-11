University of Miami Announces Team Nutrition-Based Partnership with USANA

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Miami (UM) Athletics announced a new partnership with USANA, the cellular nutrition company, to support student-athletes across all Hurricanes teams. USANA provides high-quality, NSF-tested nutritional products to more professional and elite athletes than any other nutritional supplement company in the world, including USA Swimming, USA Wrestling, and U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

With this partnership, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at how UM's team nutrition program is built and how USANA helps student-athletes perform at their best. Additionally, USANA and its products will have a strong presence throughout football and men's and women's basketball seasons.

"For more than two decades we have partnered primarily with Olympic and professional-level athletes, supporting them with our high-quality nutritional supplements and vitamins," says Dan Macuga, chief communications and marketing officer at USANA. "As collegiate sponsorship opportunities have recently changed, we recognized an opportunity to work with student-athletes and athletic programs like the University of Miami who are performing at incredible levels and figuring out their next steps in their athletic journeys. We look forward to this partnership with UM's nutritional program and are excited to support its athletes along the way."

Legends, which has managed corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics since April 2021, facilitated the partnership with USANA.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and new active nutrition line, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their effort to attain personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standard of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide—Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions—offering clients and partners a 360-degree data-and analytics-fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, conventions, and leisure. They are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

