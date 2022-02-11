RxDefine Appoints Ex-Veeva Life Science Exec, Jim Diefenbach As New Commercial Leader

AUSTIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxDefine, the provider of the first digital end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, today announced the hiring of its first SVP of Commercial, Jim Diefenbach. In this role, Diefenbach will lead the company's commercial organization through the next phase of growth. Diefenbach joined the company mid-January, and will report directly to RxDefine Co-Founder and CEO, Chase Feiger, MD.

Diefenbach previously was at Veeva Systems, where he spent the last 9.5 years, most recently as General Manager of the Medtech organization. At Veeva, Diefenbach was responsible for the development, growth, and scale of the Medtech division. Previously, he spent 10+ years in commercial roles at AstraZeneca and Biogen.

"Creating digital solutions for the underlying pains of the life science industry to ethically empower patients and providers is at the core of everything we do at RxDefine. We believe better healthcare can be delivered through partnership and collaboration across the healthcare value-chain - from manufacturer to patient," said Feiger. "To help achieve this, we're welcoming an exceptional commercial leader with extensive experience across life sciences and medtech to serve as our SVP of Commercial. Jim's known for building strong teams in high growth, regulatory compliant environments by ensuring true partnership and strategic insight through industry. I'm excited to welcome Jim to our team as we focus on unlocking additional value for customers," said Feiger.

Diefenbach will focus on engaging new and existing life science customers as RxDefine continues to deliver value across areas such as cardiovascular disease, pulmonology, neurology, oncology, rheumatology, psychiatry, OB/GYN, and more.

"My entire career has been focused on helping others do better. Joining RxDefine helps me round out my industry experience, by bringing technology directly to helping patients understand their disease.

RxDefine has brought together some of the most diverse backgrounds from the life sciences, consumer and technology industries, and I am excited to do my very best to work with them to help RxDefine exceed our customers' expectations."

About RxDefine

RxDefine offers the first digital, end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, from patient to provider. The team consists of technologists from companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple, Parsable, Mckinsey, and others who have spent years transforming consumer-technology into a regulatory-compliant, data-driven experience. The company is backed by the original investors behind industry-revolutionary companies such as Facebook, Tesla, Palantir, and SpaceX.

