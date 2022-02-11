GOODYEAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

"We achieved our highest fourth quarter revenue in nearly 10 years as demand for our products remained strong and we captured higher selling prices," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. "With the addition of Cooper Tire, our merger-adjusted segment operating income was significantly above last year and over 60% higher than fourth quarter 2019."

"Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist over the next several quarters. We remain focused on executing strategies to capture value in the marketplace and managing our costs," continued Kramer.

"We are pleased with the pace of our integration of Cooper Tire and we continue to make solid progress toward the increased synergy targets we shared in November," added Kramer. "I am confident we have positioned our business to deliver strong sales and earnings growth over the long-term."

Goodyear's fourth quarter 2021 sales were $5.1 billion , up 38% from a year ago. The increase was driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, increased sales from other tire-related businesses and higher volume.

Tire unit volumes totaled 48.6 million, up 29% from the prior year's period. Replacement tire unit volume increased 39%, reflecting the addition of Cooper Tire unit volume and market share gains. Original equipment unit volume decreased 1%, reflecting lower vehicle production, which continued to be affected by shortages of components and materials, partially offset by market share gains in the legacy Goodyear business.

Goodyear's fourth quarter 2021 net income was $553 million ($1.93 per share) compared to net income of $63 million (27 cents per share) a year ago. There were several significant items in the period, including a non-cash net benefit of $379 million related to discrete income tax items, driven by a $325 million reduction in valuation allowances on certain U.S. deferred tax assets for foreign tax credits. The reduced valuation allowance reflected the benefit of Cooper Tire U.S. income and synergies, as well as tax planning actions.

Other significant items included, on a pre-tax basis, a gain of $20 million related to a tariff-rate change, an insurance recovery of $10 million , net gains of $10 million associated with asset sales, pension settlement charges of $13 million and rationalization charges of $12 million .

Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $162 million ( 57 cents per share) compared to adjusted net income of $103 million ( 44 cents per share) in the prior year's quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.

The company reported segment operating income of $391 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up $89 million from a year ago. The company also reported merger-adjusted segment operating income of $398 million , which excludes incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets. The increase in segment operating income primarily reflects improvements in price/mix, the Cooper Tire merger and impacts of higher volume, including increased factory utilization. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs, inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, transportation and energy, and increased U.S. manufacturing costs related to higher employee turnover. The reported results include Cooper Tire operating income of $149 million , which includes $7 million of incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets.

Full-Year Results

Goodyear's 2021 net sales were $17.5 billion , a 42% increase from the 2020 period, primarily due to the Cooper Tire merger, higher volume, improvements in price/mix and increased sales from other tire-related businesses.

Tire unit volumes totaled 169.3 million, up 34% from 2020. Replacement tire shipments increased 41%. This growth included additional tire unit volume related to the Cooper Tire merger, which closed on June 7, 2021 , the benefit of stronger industry demand and improved market share. Original equipment volume increased 13%, driven by higher global vehicle production in the second quarter and market share gains.

Goodyear's 2021 net income was $764 million ($2.89 per share) compared to a net loss of $1.3 billion ($5.35 per share) in the prior year's period. The period included several significant items. Among these were a non-cash net benefit of $409 million related to discrete income tax adjustments, driven by a $325 million reduction in valuation allowances on certain U.S. deferred tax assets for foreign tax credits. Other significant items included, on a pre-tax basis, a $114 million benefit related to a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling with respect to indirect taxes, a gain of $20 million related to a tariff-rate change, net gains of $20 million associated with asset sales, an insurance recovery of $10 million, amortization of Cooper Tire inventory step-up adjustments of $110 million and transaction and other costs of $56 million (both in connection with the Cooper Tire merger), rationalization charges of $93 million, an estimated negative impact of $54 million related to a severe winter storm in the U.S., and pension settlement charges of $43 million.

Goodyear's 2020 net income included a non-cash charge of $295 million related to a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets for foreign tax credits and, on a pre-tax basis, a non-cash impairment charge of $182 million to reduce the carrying value of goodwill in the Europe , Middle East and Africa business, a non-cash asset impairment charge of $148 million to reduce the carrying value of an equity interest in TireHub, and rationalization charges of $159 million , primarily associated with the closure of a manufacturing facility in Gadsden, Alabama .

Full-year 2021 adjusted net income was $553 million ( $2.09 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss of $448 million ( $1.91 per share) in 2020. Per share amounts are diluted.

The company reported segment operating income of $1.3 billion in 2021, up $1.3 billion from a year ago. The company also reported merger-adjusted segment operating income of $1.4 billion, which excludes certain costs triggered by the Cooper Tire merger. The increase in segment operating income primarily reflects improvements in price/mix, the impacts of higher volume, including increased factory utilization, the Cooper Tire merger, higher earnings from other tire-related businesses, and the benefits of cost saving actions. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs, the nonrecurrence of benefits related to temporary cost reductions during last year's pandemic shutdown, inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, transportation and energy, and increased U.S. manufacturing costs related to higher employee turnover. Segment operating income also benefited from $69 million related to a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling with respect to indirect taxes. This benefit was partly offset by the adverse effects of a severe winter storm in the U.S., which are estimated at $42 million. The reported results include Cooper Tire operating income of $181 million, which includes $110 million of amortization of Cooper Tire inventory step-up adjustments, $18 million incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets and $6 million of other transaction-related items.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See the note at the end of this release for further explanation and reconciliation tables for Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin; Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2021 and 2020 periods.

Business Segment Results

Americas



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months (in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Tire Units 25.5

17.5

85.9

56.7 Net Sales $3,041

$1,926

$10,051

$6,556 Segment Operating Income 308

190

914

9 Segment Operating Margin 10.1%

9.9%

9.1%

0.1%

Americas' fourth quarter 2021 sales of $3.0 billion were 58% higher than in 2020, driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, and increased sales from other tire-related businesses. Tire unit volume increased 45%. Replacement tire unit volume increased 58%. Excluding the impact of Cooper Tire, U.S. consumer replacement volume increased 3%. Original equipment unit volume decreased 6%, reflecting lower vehicle production, which continued to be affected by shortages of components and materials, partially offset by market share gains in the legacy Goodyear business.

Fourth quarter 2021 segment operating income of $308 million was up $118 million from the prior year's quarter. The increase was driven by improvements in price/mix and the Cooper Tire merger. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs, inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, transportation and energy, and temporary labor inefficiencies in the U.S. given increased staffing and training. The reported results include Cooper Tire operating income of $135 million , which includes incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets of $7 million .

Europe, Middle East and Africa



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months (in millions) 2021

2020

2021 2020 Tire Units 13.8

12.4

52.7 44.5 Net Sales $1,385

$1,193

$5,243 $4,020 Segment Operating Income (Loss) 41

69

239 (72) Segment Operating Margin 3.0%

5.8%

4.6% (1.8)%

Europe , Middle East and Africa's fourth quarter 2021 sales increased 16% from last year to $1.4 billion , primarily due to improvements in price/mix and the Cooper Tire merger. Tire unit volume increased 11%. Replacement tire unit volume rose 24%. Excluding the impact of the Cooper Tire merger, European consumer replacement volume increased 22%, driven by market share gains. Original equipment unit volume decreased 22%, reflecting lower vehicle production, which continued to be affected by shortages of components and materials, partially offset by market share gains.

Fourth quarter 2021 segment operating income of $41 million was down $28 million from the prior year's quarter, driven by higher raw material costs and inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, transportation and energy. These factors were partially offset by improvements in price/mix and the impact of higher volume, including increased factory utilization.

Asia Pacific



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months (in millions) 2021

2020

2021 2020 Tire Units 9.3

7.8

30.7 24.8 Net Sales $628

$537

$2,184 $1,745 Segment Operating Income 42

43

135 49 Segment Operating Margin 6.7%

8.0%

6.2% 2.8%

Asia Pacific's fourth quarter 2021 sales increased 17% to $628 million , driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, and higher volume. Tire unit volume increased 20%, driven by the addition of Cooper Tire's units. Replacement tire unit volume increased 12%. Original equipment unit volume increased 36%.

Fourth quarter 2021 segment operating income of $42 million was down $1 million from the prior year's quarter, driven by higher raw material and other costs, mostly offset by improvements in price/mix, the Cooper Tire merger and higher volume.

Cooper Tire

On June 7 , Goodyear completed its announced Cooper Tire transaction. The company's fourth quarter and full-year results incorporate the operating results of Cooper Tire since June 7 . Cooper Tire sales during these periods totaled $963 million and $2.1 billion , respectively. Inventory and other assets of Cooper Tire were recorded based on their fair value on June 7 and the cost of goods sold of tires sold after that date in the second and third quarters reflect the "step-up" to fair value. Merger-adjusted segment operating income excludes the impact of this "step-up" and certain other costs triggered by the combination, which totaled $134 million for 2021, including $7 million in the fourth quarter.

The company continues to expect substantial financial benefits from the merger, including $250 million of run-rate synergies by mid-2023, excluding one-time transaction costs and accounting adjustments. The majority of the cost synergies will be related to manufacturing efficiencies, revenue growth opportunities, and developing efficient combined support organizations. Approximately $29 million of these run-rate benefits have been attained as of Dec. 31, 2021 . In addition, the combination is expected to generate net present value of $450 million or more by utilizing Goodyear's available U.S. tax attributes. These tax attributes are expected to reduce the company's cash tax payments, positioning it to generate additional free cash flow.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020

2021 2020











NET SALES $ 5,054 $ 3,656

$ 17,478 $ 12,321











Cost of Goods Sold 3,969 2,794

13,692 10,337 Selling, Administrative and General Expense 750 605

2,699 2,192 Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments -- --

-- 330 Rationalizations 12 26

93 159 Interest Expense 107 78

387 324 Other (Income) Expense 21 26

94 119











Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 195 127

513 (1,140) United States and Foreign Tax Expense (Benefit) (362) 60

(267) 110











Net Income (Loss) 557 67

780 (1,250) Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income 4 4

16 4











Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ 553 $ 63

$ 764 $ (1,254)











Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

- Per Share of Common Stock





















Basic $ 1.95 $ 0.27

$ 2.92 $ (5.35)











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 283 235

261 234











Diluted $ 1.93 $ 0.27

$ 2.89 $ (5.35)











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 287 235

264 234











Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ -- $ --

$ -- $ 0.16













The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions, except share data) December 31, December 31,

2021 2020 Assets:



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,088 $ 1,539 Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $123 ($150 in 2020) 2,387 1,691 Inventories:



Raw Materials 958 517 Work in Process 191 143 Finished Products 2,445 1,493

3,594 2,153 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 262 237 Total Current Assets 7,331 5,620 Goodwill 1,004 408 Intangible Assets 1,039 135 Deferred Income Taxes 1,596 1,467 Other Assets 1,106 952 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 981 851 Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation – $11,130 ($10,991 in 2020) 8,345 7,073 Total Assets $ 21,402 $ 16,506





Liabilities:



Current Liabilities:



Accounts Payable – Trade $ 4,148 $ 2,945 Compensation and Benefits 689 540 Other Current Liabilities 822 865 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 406 406 Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year 204 198 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year 343 152 Total Current Liabilities 6,612 5,106 Operating Lease Liabilities 819 684 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases 6,648 5,432 Compensation and Benefits 1,445 1,470 Deferred Income Taxes 135 84 Other Long Term Liabilities 559 471 Total Liabilities 16,218 13,247





Commitments and Contingent Liabilities



Shareholders' Equity:



Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:



Common Stock, no par value:



Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares – 282 million in 2021 and 233 million in 2020 282 233 Capital Surplus 3,107 2,171 Retained Earnings 5,573 4,809 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,963) (4,135) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 4,999 3,078 Minority Shareholders' Equity – Nonredeemable 185 181 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,184 3,259 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 21,402 $ 16,506

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net Income (Loss) $ 780

$ (1,250) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 883

859 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 14

11 Amortization of Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition 110

-- Transaction and Other Costs Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition 56

-- Cash Payments for Transaction and Other Costs Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition (42)

-- Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments --

330 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (471)

23 Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements 43

18 Net Rationalization Charges 93

159 Rationalization Payments (197)

(186) Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Sales (20)

2 Operating Lease Expense 295

286 Operating Lease Payments (278)

(268) Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (91)

(56) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Accounts Receivable (300)

132 Inventories (982)

713 Accounts Payable – Trade 923

26 Compensation and Benefits 64

95 Other Current Liabilities (11)

26 Other Assets and Liabilities 193

195 Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities 1,062

1,115 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Acquisition of Cooper Tire, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (1,856)

-- Capital Expenditures (981)

(647) Asset Dispositions 14

-- Short Term Securities Acquired (118)

(96) Short Term Securities Redeemed 125

96 Notes Receivable 16

(13) Other Transactions 7

(7) Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (2,793)

(667) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 1,095

1,651 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (1,047)

(1,593) Long Term Debt Incurred 9,862

6,251 Long Term Debt Paid (8,504)

(6,059) Common Stock Issued 9

-- Common Stock Dividends Paid --

(37) Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (13)

(10) Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions (93)

-- Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1,309

203 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (38)

(1) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (460)

650 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period 1,624

974 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $ 1,164

$ 1,624

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This earnings release presents Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin, Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and to Total Segment Operating Margin is Return on Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).

Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) is Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) less the impact of the amortization of inventory step-up adjustments, the incremental amortization of intangible assets and other transaction-related items related to the Cooper Tire merger. Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Margin is Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin are useful because they allow investors to understand and evaluate the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs in a manner that is more comparable to the performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in the periods before the merger by adjusting for certain expenses related to the Cooper Tire merger, including amortization of the Cooper Tire inventory step-up adjustments, incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets and other transaction-related items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of non-cash impairment charges, rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, asset sales and certain other significant items.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

See the tables below for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin, Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin, Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin Reconciliation Table



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

December 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 2019

2021 2020 2019 Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) $ 398 $ 302 $ 242

$ 1,422 $ (14) $ 945 Amortization of Cooper Tire Inventory Step-up Adjustments -- -- --

(110) -- -- Other Transaction-related Items -- -- --

(6) -- -- Incremental Amortization of Cooper Tire Intangible Assets (7) -- --

(18) -- -- Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) $ 391 $ 302 $ 242

$ 1,288 $ (14) $ 945 Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments -- -- --

-- (330) -- Rationalizations (12) (26) (77)

(93) (159) (205) Interest Expense (107) (78) (79)

(387) (324) (340) Other Income (Expense) (21) (26) (24)

(94) (119) (98) Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation -- (11) (13)

(1) (105) (15) Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans (29) (20) (22)

(87) (44) (50) Retained Expenses of Divested Operations (2) (3) (3)

(12) (8) (10) Other (25) (11) (12)

(101) (37) (50) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $ 195 $ 127 $ 12

$ 513 $ (1,140) $ 177 United States and Foreign Tax Expense (Benefit) (362) 60 411

(267) 110 474 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) 4 4 (7)

16 4 14 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ 553 $ 63 $ (392)

$ 764 $ (1,254) $ (311)















Net Sales $5,054 $3,656 $3,713

$17,478 $12,321 $14,745 Return on Net Sales 10.9% 1.7% (10.6)%

4.4% (10.2)% (2.1)% Total Segment Operating Margin 7.7% 8.3% 6.5%

7.4% (0.1)% 6.4% Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 7.9% 8.3% 6.5%

8.1% (0.1)% 6.4%

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share Reconciliation Tables

Fourth Quarter 2021 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net

Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 195 $ (362) $ 4 $ 553 287 $ 1.93 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 12 2

10

0.04 Pension Settlement Charges 13 3

10

0.03 Asset and Other Sales (5) (2)

(3)

(0.01) Winter Storm Impact and Insurance Recoveries from Tropical Storm Imelda (8) (2)

(6)

(0.02) Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (20) 385 (3) (402)

(1.40)

(8) 386 (3) (391)

(1.36) As Adjusted $ 187 $ 24 $ 1 $ 162 287 $ 0.57

Fourth Quarter 2020 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net

Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 127 $ 60 $ 4 $ 63 235 $ 0.27 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 37 5

32

0.14 Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (6) (28)

22

0.09 Environmental Remediation Charge 13 3

10

0.04 Legal Claims Related to Discontinued Operations 3 1

2

0.01 One-time Legal Settlement (34) (8)

(26)

(0.11)

13 (27) -- 40

0.17 As Adjusted $ 140 $ 33 $ 4 $ 103 235 $ 0.44

Full Year 2021 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net

Income Weighted

Average

Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 513 $ (267) $ 16 $ 764 264 $ 2.89 Significant Items:











Amortization of Acquisition Related Inventory Fair Value Adjustment 110 28

82

0.31 Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 94 12

82

0.31 Acquisition Related Transaction and Other Costs 56 10

46

0.17 Winter Storm Impact and Insurance Recoveries from Tropical Storm Imelda 44 8

36

0.14 Pension Settlement Charges 43 11

32

0.12 Inventory Valuation, Accrued Freight and Other Adjustments 13



13

0.05 Colombia National Strike 9



9

0.04 Debt Redemption Charges 6 1

5

0.02 Asset and Other Sales (12) (4)

(8)

(0.03) Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (135) 376 (3) (508)

(1.93)

228 442 (3) (211)

(0.80) As Adjusted $ 741 $ 175 $ 13 $ 553 264 $ 2.09

Full Year 2020 Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear Net

Income (Loss) Weighted

Average Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ (1,140) $ 110 $ 4 $ (1,254) 234 $ (5.35) Significant Items:











Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items

(305)

305

1.30 Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments 330 39

291

1.24 Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 264 56

208

0.89 Pension Settlements and Curtailments 18 4

14

0.06 Environmental Remediation Charge 13 3

10

0.04 Legal Claims Related to Discontinued Operations 3 1

2

0.01 Asset Sales 2



2

0.01 One-time Legal Settlement (34) (8)

(26)

(0.11)

596 (210) -- 806

3.44 As Adjusted $ (544) $ (100) $ 4 $ (448) 234 $ (1.91)

