Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Announces Ed Gray as a new member of its Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank7 Corp. Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Ed Gray as a board member of both the company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank7. "Ed has had a successful business career, and is well versed in many aspects of finance, especially the health-care space. We are excited and grateful to have a person of Ed's caliber and reputation join our Board," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO.

"I am honored to serve on the Board of such a forward-thinking organization. Bank7 is an institution with strong governance and leadership, and I hope to contribute to its continued success and reputation," said Gray.

Mr. Gray is a Managing Director at Roaring Fork Capital. In that capacity, Ed provides guidance for all healthcare related opportunities to include medical real estate, capital equipment and supply chain investments as well as pharmaceutical related investments. Ed is a seasoned healthcare executive with over thirty years of diversified senior management experience to include significant tenures at Universal Health Services, Tenet Healthcare and HCA. Gray's most recently served as President/CEO of Healthcare Partners Investments, a multispecialty healthcare company serving patients in Oklahoma City and surrounding communities. Mr. Gray has been intimately involved in the operations and financial management of surgery centers, physician practice management and retail pharmacies along with community hospitals and academic medical centers. He has extensive experience in health-related valuations, complex equity structures and healthcare finance. Additionally, Mr. Gray earned his undergraduate degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science from Duquesne University. Gray has served on numerous Boards and currently serves on the boards of the American Precious Metals Exchange Inc.(APMEX), Happy Colon Foods Inc, Heartcloud Inc and Tappian Inc.

Bank7 is an Oklahoma based organization operating twelve locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas with assets of approximately $1.4 billion. Bank7 is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol of BSVN and is consistently highly ranked by S & P Global Market Intelligence as a Top performing community bank in the U.S. with assets under $3 billion.

