AIP Publishing Signs Read & Publish Agreement with Institute of Science and Technology Austria

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has signed a three-year Read and Publish agreement with the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA). The agreement covers the period January 2022 – December 2024.

Under the agreement, researchers affiliated with ISTA will be able to publish open access in all of AIP Publishing's hybrid journals, with no author-incurred article processing charges (APCs). In addition, they gain unlimited reading access to the journals.

"This agreement underpins our commitment as an institution to open access," said Patrick Danowski, Manager of the ISTA library. "We are delighted to be partnering with ISTA in this Read & Publish agreement," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "Publishing open access expands the global reach and impact of published research and is core to our mission."

ABOUT ISTA

ISTA is a PhD-granting research institution dedicated to cutting-edge research in the physical, mathematical, computer, and life sciences. Established in 2006 on the outskirts of Vienna, ISTA brings together scientists from all over the world, and encourages collaboration across scientific fields as well as curiosity-driven research.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

