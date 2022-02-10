Xyleme Delivers on Record Growth in the Business, Scales the Organization to Meet the Global Demand for its Content as a Service Solution SaaS leader's growth equity investment from Bow River Capital catalyzes transformative change and significant growth

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyleme, the market leading SaaS provider for Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS) and Component Content Management Systems (CCMS) today announced record-breaking growth. The Company's Content as a Service solution is revolutionizing how the world's largest companies are creating, distributing, and measuring the success of their content. Xyleme's award winning product platform Xyleme Create™ and Xyleme Syndicate™ delivers significant return on investment and enables customers and users to use their digital content to support their work from home and contactless services capabilities.

"This year's growth was punctuated by large global brands in the financial services, energy, healthcare and technology sectors selecting Xyleme as their strategic content solution partner," stated Dave Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Xyleme. "We continue to be humbled by the trust and confidence that our Fortune 500 customer base places in Xyleme, and we will continue to invest heavily in our product platform and services organization to exceed their expectations." Walters further says, "this year we reached a significant milestone when we landed our 20th Fortune 500/Global 500 Customer." Xyleme has a new expanded headquarters office in Denver, Colorado, and has doubled the size of its employee base in the second half of 2021, and forecasts significant growth in 2022.

"In the past two years we have seen a tectonic shift in the way world class companies view the importance of their digital content, and the most progressive companies are turning their content into a competitive advantage," explained Leslie Farinella, Chief Strategy Officer. Farinella further says, "as a result, our system volumes tripled during this timeframe, and it truly underscores the importance of Xyleme's enterprise class delivery capabilities."

Xyleme empowers companies to transform how they create and deliver content across their organizations. Our global customer base which includes Cisco, 3M, Kaiser Permanente and VMWare, trust Xyleme to deliver its Content as a Service solution to the most strategic and dynamic segments of their businesses. Our customers use their content as a competitive advantage to scale quicker, deliver products to market faster, and ensure their talent is always ready to respond to ever changing market dynamics. Learn more at xyleme.com.

