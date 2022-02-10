Vectra Appoints Willem Hendrickx as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the appointment of Willem Hendrickx as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Willem will play a pivotal role in leading Vectra's global expansion initiatives, while also overseeing the entire customer and partner life cycle. This appointment follows a year of exceptional company growth as demand accelerates for Vectra's portfolio of threat detection and response solutions.

"In recent months, we have witnessed some of the most detrimental cyberattacks in our history. Enterprises across the globe are rapidly adopting and deploying detection and response solutions to provide coverage across cloud, data center and SaaS environments," said Hitesh Sheth, President and CEO, Vectra AI. "This has resulted in rapid growth for Vectra over the past year. I am thrilled to announce Willem's appointment as CRO. He will be instrumental in continuing to drive and scale our business globally while promoting a culture of innovative and disruptive thinking."

Prior to becoming CRO, Willem served as SVP, International at Vectra. In this capacity, he helped fundamentally transform and expand business operations in EMEA and in the APJ region. With more than 25 years of experience in global software sales, Willem has previously held various leadership positions at EMC / Dell, Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent, and Riverbed Technology.

"The enterprise security market continues to move away from legacy preventative security solutions - and towards the advanced detection and response capabilities necessary to stop attackers in their tracks," said Willem. "Vectra continues to establish itself as a leading vendor to protect against the next wave of threats, and I am looking forward to continuing to grow our operations in existing and new regions."

After leading Vectra AI through a period of high growth over the last 20 months, Willem's predecessor, Marc Gemassmer, has taken on a new role as General Manager of Vectra's identity and software as a service (SaaS) posture management business. He will lead Vectra's drive into this new market in partnership with Aaron Turner, the founder and CEO of Siriux Security Technologies. Vectra acquired Siriux in January 2022, positioning the company as the only vendor that enables customers to securely configure and detect active threats in cloud identity and SaaS applications.

"SaaS attack surface is growing at an exponential rate and the acquisition of Siriux provides Vectra AI with a key foundational block to address this critical security gap for customers," said Marc Gemassmer. "I am looking forward to partnering with Aaron to establish Vectra as the only vendor that secures SaaS configurations and unifies that with detection and response of active threats in SaaS applications."

Vectra AI® is the leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises.

The Vectra Platform captures packets and logs across network, public cloud, SaaS, and identity by applying patented security-led AI to surface and prioritize threats for rapid threat response. Vectra's threat detections are powered by a deep understanding of attacker methods and problem-optimized AI algorithms. Alerts uncover attacker methods in action and are correlated across customer environments to expose real attacks. Organizations around the world rely on Vectra to see and stop threats before a breach occurs. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

