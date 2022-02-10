Parascript Partners With Datamatics TruCap+ to Offer Easy-to-Use Intelligent Document Processing Amid Rising Demand for Automation

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parascript, which has been delivering high-performing automation for over 25 years and processing more than 100 billion documents annually, announced today its partnership with Datamatics to offer accessible, accurate document recognition amid rising demand for Automation. Datamatics is a global Intelligent Automation Products, Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience.

As part of the technology partnership, Parascript SignatureXpert SDK will combine with Datamatics TruCap+ IDP to offer enhanced auto-signature matching functionality in its IDP software TruCap+. Datamatics TruCap+ is an AI-enabled IDP solution that provides a Template-Free approach to significantly reduce setup time and the burden of creating and maintaining templates for each document type and version. Datamatics TruCap+ is a global leading IDP solution and is recognized as a "Star Performer and Major Contender" in the Everest Group Peak Matrix for IDP Technology Vendors 2021.

"The Datamatics partnership means a lot to us because their values are so closely aligned with ours," said Alain Navarro, Director of Sales for EMEA & Latin America at Parascript. "To gain complete and clear visibility throughout the entire flow, organizations must minimize paper and tightly integrate processes with their system applications. Automating by integrating signature verification within a fraud detection application sets the foundation for complete and clear visibility."

"Through the use of state-of-the-art technology, SignatureXpert software also cuts out errors commonly associated with convoluted fraud by automating the verification, comparison, and approval process. Simply adding technology alone won't increase productivity if the team is working hard but inefficiently," said Alain. "Combining Datamatics TruCap+ software and SignatureXpert SDK, we deliver robust, scalable solutions with a good return on investment. Datamatics is one of the few vendors in our market that can offer global coverage to customers. On top of that, they thrive on innovation and passion with a solid reputation built over many years."

Speaking about the partnership, Mitul Mehta, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Datamatics, said, "Several processes require signature matching, which is currently all done manually, especially in Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services industry. He further added, "Parascript SignatureXpert works seamlessly with TruCap+. With the enhanced automated signature matching feature, our customers can further automate processes, increase straight-through-processing and accuracy throughput."

Parascript SignatureXpert enables automated signature verification captured from any document, minimizing the need for visual verification and providing a high degree of accuracy. SignatureXpert enables signatures to be verified by comparing them against reference signatures gathered during account setup, voter registration, or any other event that allows the collection of validated signatures. Parascript provides the highest level of accuracy for any application that needs to authenticate signatures. Businesses—which rely on signature authentication for check processing, loan origination, vote-by-mail, and or other applications requiring signatures—understand the importance of accuracy when it comes to detecting signature fraud. Parascript SignatureXpert provides the highest degree of accuracy for applications.

About Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics, all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Business Intelligence (BI), and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC). Datamatics serves global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines. Visit Datamatics.

About Parascript

Parascript sells not just software, we sell actual, verifiable results that save companies over $1B annually. Customers choose Parascript when they want to use applied AI to achieve an optimized data capture solution with the highest levels of reliable automation. Parascript has over three decades of experience applying AI to solve complex problems, automating document-oriented processes that involve over 100 billion documents each year. We have automated the postal industry, commercial mailrooms, government elections, payments, and hundreds of other processes. Visit Parascript.

