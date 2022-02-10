TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce that it has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification of its business continuity management system to support the quality management system (QMS). The certification was performed by an independent and third-party ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited certification body, Schellman & Company, LLC.

OPSWAT Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification (PRNewswire)

Internationally recognized ISO 9001 certification validates the quality of OPSWAT solutions.

"ISO is one of the most rigorous and respected regulatory bodies in the world," said Stephen Gorham, OPSWAT CIO and Head of Global Operations. "Our ISO 9001 certification stands as a testament to our high-quality products and services that meet our customer, statutory and regulatory demands. This is yet another incredible accomplishment and serves as external validation to our customers that we have the necessary systems and processes in place to ensure only the highest quality of products and support offerings."

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 9001 addresses the establishment and certification of a QMS. The standard specifies the requirements to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve a documented management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of occurrence, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptive incidents when they arise. It is intended to be applicable to all organizations, or parts thereof, regardless of type, size and nature of the organization.

OPSWAT also received its ISO 27001 certification from Schellman & Company, LLC in 2020. Passing the certification audit for two separate certifications serves as an external validation that OPSWAT's controls, protocols and processes align with the most rigorous of international standards.

All OPSWAT compliance and certification information is available at https://www.opswat.com/company/compliance-and-certifications.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

Director of Corporate Communications

kat.lewis@opswat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPSWAT