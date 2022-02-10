LEATT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PIVOT FACTORY RACING TEAM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for sports, especially high-velocity sports, announced on February 3, a partnership with the Pivot Factory Racing team, that will equip its mountain bike riders with a full range of Leatt protective products and apparel.

The Pivot Factory Racing team exclusively rides Pivot Cycles and is managed by English YouTube star, Bernard Kerr. The team includes mountain bike riders, Eddie Masters and Matt Walker of New Zealand, and former downhill champion, Morgane Charre of France. Charre and Walker will also be testing upcoming Leatt gear.

Kerr is thrilled with the new partnership: "I've worked with Leatt for many years in the past, riding with their neck brace and when the opportunity came about to get fully on board with them, I was beyond stoked," said Kerr. "I'm really excited to be working with such an innovative and youthful brand and can't wait to show everyone Pivot Factory Racing's new look for 2022."

The Pivot Factory Racing team will attend and sport Leatt gear at both UCI Mountain Bike races and Crankworx World Tour events, and Kerr will be keeping the world updated just as he has done throughout the years on his YouTube channel. Charre will also be racing in Leatt gear at the Enduro World Series.

"The Pivot Factory racers are some of the best and coolest riders in mountain bike racing today, so it is very exciting to have them aboard with Leatt," said Sean Macdonald, CEO of Leatt Corporation. "They will not only be wearing our most cutting edge and innovative gear but will help us to continue developing our pipeline of exceptional products throughout the racing season. We welcome the Pivot Racing Factory riders to the Leatt family and look forward to our partnership!"

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the impact of the Company's partnership with the Pivot Factory Racing team on the Company's sales and results of operation and the ability of the Company to continue the development and testing of its pipeline of branded products during the racing season; the financial outlook of the Company and its general ability to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

