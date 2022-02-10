Joy Spreader Group and POLY Film Jointly Launch TV Series To Our Dreamland of Ice to Promote Winter Sports

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese sports-themed drama series To Our Dreamland of Ice, co-produced by Beijing Lexiang Huayue Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Joy Spreader Group's subsidiary, the group's strategic partner POLY Film, and the group's chairman Zhu Zinan, first aired on Beijing TV, Zhejiang TV and Jiangsu TV from Feb. 5th to further promote the winter sports in the spotlight during the winter games season in China with series games held. With a small time delay, the show was also broadcasted on Jilin TV, Hebei TV and Heilongjiang TV, while CCTV-8 has scheduled to air the series starting from 10 pm Beijing time on Feb. 12th, with Chinese online video platforms Youku, iQiyi and Tencent providing realtime updates.

The winter games-themed program produced under the aegis of the National Radio and Television Administration with the support of the publicity offices of the Beijing, Jilin, Hebei and Heilongjiang governments, relates the story of a dream-chasing journey across time and space, conveying the determination and the "never give up" attitude of the athletes as they bravely challenge new heights in ice and snow sports.

Joy Spreader Group, a leading mobile new media marketing and tech company in China, has been deeply involved in interactive entertainment as well as digital and e-commerce product marketing for many years. The firm has consistently kept its eye on marketing business opportunities presented by the film and TV content that has contributed to the huge user traffic on mobile new media platforms. Since the signing of a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with POLY Film in 2021, the two entities have collaborated closely to identify and act on feasible, mutually empowering projects that combine film and TV content with internet digital technology. To Our Dreamland of Ice is just one of the first joint projects launched by the two firms as they continue to deepen their strategic partnership.

With the goal of promoting ice and snow sports, the co-produced To Our Dreamland of Ice marks a new milestone in the strategic cooperation between Joy Spreader Group and POLY Film, signaling that the group has been successful in establishing a meaningful footprint in the world of film and TV content marketing.

Joy Spreader Group plans to work with POLY Film to further expand its presence in the areas of online promotion and distribution, content marketing, and interactive creation of films and TV programs, using innovative technologies to empower a digital transformation across the visual entertainment sector.

For more information, please visit Joy Spreader Group Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.