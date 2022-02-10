Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Wins 2022 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Large Utility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new, three-row Jeep® Grand Cherokee L, designed to deliver unmatched 4x4 capability, performance and luxury, earned top SUV honors in the 2022 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice awards competition that honors the best new cars and trucks of the year. (PRNewswire)

First-ever three-row Jeep ® Grand Cherokee recognized for its exceptional customer experience

Grand Cherokee L models deliver an unmatched combination of 4x4 capability, premium styling and craftsmanship, and an impressive lineup of advanced safety and technology features

The all-new, three-row Jeep® Grand Cherokee L, a large utility vehicle designed to deliver unmatched 4x4 capability, performance and luxury, earned top SUV honors in the annual MotorWeek Drivers' Choice awards competition that honors the best new cars and trucks of the year.

MotorWeek named the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L as the Best Large Utility vehicle, applauding its increased interior capacity, next-generation safety features, premium on-road refinement, all-new luxurious interior that showcases modern, handcrafted materials and the most available technology features in its class.

The annual Drivers' Choice awards competition reviews and evaluates vehicles from a buyer's point of view, with the goal to select the best new cars and trucks for a practical guide to shopping.

"When you have something great, you want to share it with as many people as possible. That pretty much sums up our view of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the first three-row Grand Cherokee," said John Davis, host and creator of MotorWeek. "Now, growing Jeep families no longer have to look elsewhere for seven-passenger comfort. But, adding seats has not, in any way, compromised the go-anywhere capability that is the Jeep brand."

An episode of MotorWeek featuring the 2022 Drivers' Choice award winners is currently scheduled to air beginning February 12, 2022, on PBS.

Click here to read the press release in its entirety.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

