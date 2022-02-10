INTERNOVA TRAVEL GROUP ADDS 128 LUXURY PROPERTIES TO SELECT HOTELS & RESORTS COLLECTION

Clients who book within Internova's network of travel advisors are eligible for special amenities at 1,400 hotels and resorts worldwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, is expanding its SELECT Hotels & Resorts collection with the addition of 128 expertly chosen luxury properties from around the globe.

These new partners range from traditional luxury hotels in the heart of the world's great cities to marvels of historic preservation and remote retreats set amid breathtaking landscapes. They join a collection of approximately 1,400 distinguished properties that offer special amenities to clients who book travel with advisors affiliated with Internova Travel Group's international family of travel brands.

Guests who book their stay at a SELECT hotel or resort through a travel advisor affiliated with Internova can enjoy amenities that are unique to the program. Based on availability, those perks may include resort credits, room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out and basic Wi-Fi.

"The list of SELECT Hotels & Resorts has evolved to become even more carefully curated and to meet changing consumer preferences," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations at Internova Travel Group. "It includes only those properties that demonstrate exceptionally high standards." As a result, Herrera added, "Internova's network of travel advisors can better assist their discerning clients in planning an incomparable luxury vacation."

This year's additions include Stanly Ranch, nestled in the wine country of northern California's Napa Valley; Costa Rica's Hacienda AltaGracia, a wellness resort on 180 acres of rolling hills and tropical forest; Umbria's soon to be re-opened Castello di Reschio, which offers a slice of timeless Italy; and Tanzania's Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, in the heart of the world's most celebrated wildlife preserve.

Working with a travel advisor leads to greater satisfaction, better, more personalized travel experiences and overall peace of mind for travelers. For help navigating any travel plans, contact your Global Travel Collection, ALTOUR or Travel Leaders Network travel advisor or connect with one through Internova Travel Group 's BookHuman.Travel. Internova Travel Group represents more than 62,000 travel advisors worldwide.

To find out more about Internova Travel Group's SELECT program, visit experienceselectnow.com.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

