AtWork Franchise Owner Raven Watson Recognized as a Titan of Franchising by Franchise Journal Magazine

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork franchise owner Raven Watson of Houston, Texas has been recognized by Franchise Journal as a Titan of Franchising, receiving a Titan Award for 2022. The Titan Awards celebrate the many minority entrepreneurs, visionaries, and thought leaders throughout the franchise community. Franchise Journal partners with FVLCRUM FUNDS to present this prestigious recognition and congratulate successful business owners and leaders in their continued growth and success.

Although a newer addition to the AtWork family, Watson has been able to grow her business in a short amount of time, even winning AtWork's Rookie of the Year award in 2021. Beyond her career, she actively works to help others in the Houston area find success. In October 2021 Watson founded Lynn's Angel Foundation, which is committed to supporting female entrepreneurs as they launch and build successful businesses. Additionally, Watson participates in events like the Houston Chapter of the National Black MBA Associations' Entrepreneurial Roundtable to share her knowledge with others.

"We are so excited for Raven to receive this prestigious recognition," said Jason Leverant, AtWork President and COO. "From day one Raven has worked tirelessly to build a strong business that is well respected in the community. Not only has she achieved that goal, she has also served as an ideal role model for minority entrepreneurs looking to create their own empires. We're incredibly proud to have her as a part of the AtWork family!"

"Stepping out to become an entrepreneur was one of the best things I could have ever done, not just for me but for generations to come," said Raven Watson. "As a minority entrepreneur, I have faced many obstacles and I am grateful to have the support of the franchise community, especially the guidance and support of the AtWork franchise."

To view the full Titans of Franchising list, visit franchisejournal.com/february2022v.

To learn more about Raven Watson and AtWork Northwest Houston, visit AtWorkNWHouston.com.

