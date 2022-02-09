Unchained Labs adds biopharma vet Laura Hamill to the Board

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, announced the addition of Laura Hamill to its Board today.

Laura has more than three decades of experience in the biopharma industry, most recently as EVP Worldwide Commercial Operations at Gilead. Prior to that she spent 18 years at Amgen in a variety of leadership roles building and managing commercial operations around the world and wrapping up her time there as the SVP/GM of US Business Operations. Laura currently sits on the Boards of Pardes Biosciences, Y-mAbs Therapeutics and AnaptysBio.

"Laura knows biopharma, has scaled worldwide organizations and has a people first mindset," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "That is exactly what we care about at Unchained and I am pumped to have Laura join the tribe."

"I am excited to join Unchained and look forward to helping the team continue to achieve great success as they expand their footprint and product offerings to the worldwide biopharma industry in the coming years," said Ms. Hamill.

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

