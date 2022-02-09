Two Largest Multiple Listing Services in the Country Form Alliance

ROCKVILLE, Md., and CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two largest Multiple Listing Services in the country, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and Bright MLS, announced today they have signed an agreement to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry. The organizations will work together to explore solutions that work for all industry stakeholders, including brokers, agents, other MLSs, and consumers. The alliance will combine the experience of both MLSs' teams to accelerate product and technology solution releases to the organizations' combined 200,000+ subscribers.

CRMLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Regional MLS) (PRNewswire)

To start the collaboration, the two organizations will complete a data share agreement enabling them to explore the power of a larger, shared data set. Soon after, the companies will work to identify ways they can eliminate redundant technologies. Other key projects include exploring an enhanced user experience and a customer-facing website for both organizations.

CRMLS and Bright will share a unique position in the industry because of their ability to leverage intelligence arising from 200,000+ subscribers' needs. This will make it possible for them to represent those subscribers' interests quickly by delivering innovative solutions to meet their needs. By working together, CRMLS and Bright will be better equipped to help the real estate professionals they serve earn success in today's historic real estate markets.

"Brian and I recognize the importance of the work real estate professionals do to make the dream of homeownership a reality for millions of people. As MLS executives, we work to find new ways to serve these professionals," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "We're excited for this collaboration because it means we can give those agents and brokers improved tools much more quickly."

Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS, said, "I've always believed that establishing business partnerships is one of the most important steps a company can take to accelerate growth, learn, and ultimately surpass expectations of what's possible. I have great admiration for Art and his team at CRMLS. Our alliance is built on a strong foundation of trust and mutual respect coupled with a desire to work towards a better future for the entire MLS industry."

Both Bright and CRMLS have expanded their service areas in recent years. CRMLS began in Southern California and now serves professionals throughout the state. Bright MLS is made up of nine forward-thinking MLSs in the Mid-Atlantic region. This alliance will create a ripple effect of benefits across the industry, particularly for the MLSs without the scale and resources they need to serve their communities of real estate professionals in a quickly changing environment.

About California Regional MLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS's real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 98,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve the more than 20 million homeowners in its footprint. In 2021, Bright's customers facilitated $116.3B in real estate transactions through our system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.

Media Contact:

Art Carter

Art@CRMLS.org

Christy Reap

Christy.reap@brightmls.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Regional MLS