SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 - (NASDAQ: FFIE)

CLASS PERIOD: January 28, 2021 to November 15, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

