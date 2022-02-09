SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 4, 2022 - (NASDAQ: ELMS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp..

Shareholders who purchased shares of ELMS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=23475&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: March 31, 2021 to February 1, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 4, 2022

Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=23475&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ELMS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 4, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

View original content:

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm