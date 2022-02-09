Quantum Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 2% sequentially to $95.3 million .

Backlog reached a record $62 million , compared to $50.0 million in the prior quarter.

Number of subscription customers grew 30% sequentially and more than 98% year-over-year.

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum commented, "Although the current supply constraints are limiting the magnitude of our near-term revenue growth, demand in the third quarter continued to remain near record levels, with bookings exceeding revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter. We also continued to make notable progress on our transformation with subscription revenue increasing greater than 190% and the number of subscription customers growing more than 98% year-over-year. Our integration of Pivot3 and EnCloudEn continues to see positive momentum with both product integration and cross-selling opportunities with other Quantum storage-based solutions driving expanding opportunities in the video surveillance market.

"Our business and customer order momentum remains at historically high levels, demonstrated by another quarter of record backlog. However, given the continued pressure on revenues due to supply chain constraints, combined with the increasing supply chain cost environment, we are immediately implementing a series of cost reduction measures, along with pricing increases, across our product categories. We continue to work closely with our suppliers to secure the inventory necessary in the coming quarters to meet the growing customer demand."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 vs. Prior Quarter

Revenue for the third quarter fiscal 2022 was $95.3 million, representing an increase of 2.3% sequentially from $93.2 million last quarter. Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $35.2 million, or 37% of revenue, compared to $38.4 million, or 41% of revenue, in the prior quarter.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $42.4 million, or 45% of revenue, compared to $39.3 million, or 42% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27.3 million in the quarter, compared to $26.9 million in the second fiscal quarter 2022. Research and development expenses were $14.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $12.4 million last quarter.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $11.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $9.3 million, or ($0.16) per share, in the second fiscal quarter 2022, which included a debt extinguishment charge of $15 million, partially offset by a gain of $10 million for the forgiveness on the PPP loan. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted loss in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, last quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior quarter.

For a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results and additional cautionary language about the use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the financial reconciliation tables below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $4.3 million as of December 31, 2021 , compared to $23.2 million as of September 30, 2021 .

Outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021 , was $101.7 million . This compares to $104.5 million of outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021 .

Total interest expense was $2.4 million , compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Outlook

Given the ongoing supply disruptions, and to a lesser extent historical seasonality, the company expects the following guidance range for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022:

Revenues of $92 million , plus or minus $5 million

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of ( $4 million ), plus or minus $1 million

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of ($0.07) , plus or minus $0.02

Adjusted EBITDA of breakeven, plus or minus $1 million

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results; that our newly introduced products will drive a growing contribution of recurring revenue and deliver higher margins, while also increasing the total addressable market of our solutions; our expectations to continue our operational execution and to gain incremental traction across our market verticals, including with our leading hyperscale and global web scale customers, statements about our backlog and the implication that this backlog will translate into future revenue; the trend in our underlying business remaining robust; continued progress in our business transformation; the anticipated impact and benefits of our acquisition of Pivot3's video surveillance portfolio and assets; the anticipated impact and benefits of the refinancing of our outstanding debt; and the Company's position for long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of Pivot3's video surveillance business; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2022. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,004

$ 27,430 Restricted cash 331

707 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $347 and $406 66,070

73,102 Manufacturing inventories 33,912

24,467 Service parts inventories 22,532

23,421 Other current assets 14,082

6,939 Total current assets 140,931

156,066 Property and equipment, net 13,020

10,051 Intangible assets, net 10,738

5,037 Goodwill 10,262

3,466 Restricted cash —

5,000 Right-of-use assets, net 3,483

9,383 Other long-term assets 9,202

5,921 Total assets $ 187,636

$ 194,924 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 42,041

$ 35,245 Deferred revenue 78,115

84,027 Accrued restructuring charges 597

580 Long-term debt, current portion 3,750

1,850 Accrued compensation 16,193

19,214 Other accrued liabilities 15,451

18,174 Total current liabilities 156,147

159,090 Deferred revenue 41,190

36,126 Long-term debt, net of current portion 97,928

90,890 Operating lease liabilities 2,714

8,005 Other long-term liabilities 12,440

13,058 Total liabilities 310,419

307,169







Stockholders' deficit





Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 125,000 shares authorized; 59,816 and 56,915 shares issued and outstanding 599

570 Additional paid-in capital 640,839

626,664 Accumulated deficit (763,089)

(738,623) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,132)

(856) Total stockholders' deficit (122,783)

(112,245) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 187,636

$ 194,924

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Product $ 58,522

$ 63,021

$ 165,308

$ 153,557 Service 33,162

31,169

100,352

93,049 Royalty 3,660

3,833

11,963

10,543 Total revenue 95,344

98,023

277,623

257,149 Cost of revenue:













Product 45,118

43,311

124,982

108,691 Service 15,016

12,433

41,764

36,593 Total cost of revenue 60,134

55,744

166,746

145,284 Gross profit 35,210

42,279

110,877

111,865 Operating expenses:













Research and development 14,607

9,589

38,287

29,983 Sales and marketing 16,714

15,294

46,128

40,019 General and administrative 10,538

11,103

33,830

32,928 Restructuring charges 576

200

850

2,837 Total operating expenses 42,435

36,186

119,095

105,767 Income (loss) from operations (7,225)

6,093

(8,218)

6,098 Other expense, net (150)

(698)

(223)

(1,395) Interest expense (2,431)

(7,808)

(9,387)

(21,823) Loss on debt extinguishment, net —

—

(4,960)

— Net loss before income taxes (9,806)

(2,413)

(22,788)

(17,120) Income tax provision 1,254

256

1,678

877 Net loss $ (11,060)

$ (2,669)

$ (24,466)

$ (17,997)















Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.19)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.45) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 59,486

40,927

58,399

40,374















Net loss $ (11,060)

$ (2,669)

$ (24,466)

$ (17,997) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (37)

975

(276)

1,984 Total comprehensive loss $ (11,097)

$ (1,694)

$ (24,742)

$ (16,013)

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net loss $ (24,466)

$ (17,997) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 6,795

3,898 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,981

4,906 Long-term debt related costs —

167 Provision for product and service inventories 4,016

4,764 Stock-based compensation 10,580

6,428 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness (10,000)

— Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment 8,471

— Other 282

2,113 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 7,008

1,342 Manufacturing inventories (10,672)

(7,732) Service parts inventories (2,281)

(4,559) Accounts payable 5,369

(7,022) Accrued restructuring charges 17

210 Accrued compensation (3,021)

4,268 Deferred revenue (8,598)

(9,727) Other current assets (7,047)

846 Other non-current assets (1,148)

133 Other current liabilities (3,350)

(2,432) Other non-current liabilities (617)

130 Net cash used in operating activities (26,681)

(20,264) Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (3,971)

(4,665) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (7,808)

(2,636) Net cash used in investing activities (11,779)

(7,301) Financing activities





Borrowings of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 94,961

19,400 Repayments of long-term debt (93,677)

— Borrowings of credit facility 207,563

232,663 Repayments of credit facility (200,007)

(229,847) Borrowings of payment protection program —

10,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 806

539 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,646

32,755 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12

(62) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28,802)

5,128 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 33,137

12,270 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,335

$ 17,398 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at end of period Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,004

$ 11,632 Restricted cash, current 331

766 Restricted cash, long-term —

5,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 4,335

$ 17,398

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (8) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, or (9) and acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, or (6) acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (11,060)

$ (2,669)

$ (24,466)

$ (17,997) Interest expense, net 2,431

7,808

9,387

21,823 Provision for income taxes 1,254

256

1,678

877 Depreciation expense 1,627

1,250

4,658

3,801 Stock-based compensation expense 4,307

1,878

10,580

6,428 Restructuring charges 576

200

850

2,837 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan —

—

14,960

— Gain on PPP loan forgiveness —

—

(10,000)

— Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 1,201

97

2,137

97 Acquisition-related costs 411

393

1,361

393 Long-term debt related costs 11

208

263

1,377 Adjusted EBITDA $ 758

$ 9,421

$ 11,408

$ 19,636















The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (11,060)

$ (2,669)

$ (24,466)

$ (17,997) Stock-based compensation 4,307

1,878

10,580

6,428 Restructuring charges 576

200

850

2,837 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan —

—

14,960

— Gain on PPP loan forgiveness —

—

(10,000)

— Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 1,201

—

2,137

— Acquisition-related costs 411

393

1,361

393 Long-term debt related costs 11

208

263

1,377 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (4,554)

$ 10

$ (4,315)

$ (6,962)















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.08)

$ —

$ (0.07)

$ (0.17) Diluted $ (0.07)

$ —

$ (0.06)

$ (0.15) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 59,486

40,927

58,399

40,374 Diluted 68,288

49,238

68,210

47,931

