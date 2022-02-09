Pixelworks Shanghai Subsidiary Appoints Two New Senior Vice Presidents

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced its Shanghai-based subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd's ("Pixelworks Shanghai"), has appointed two new senior vice presidents. Mr. Frank Liu has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Operations, and Ms. Linna Liu has been appointed to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance.

"I'm excited to welcome both Frank and Linna to Pixelworks, as they collectively bring decades of highly relevant experience to help manage our growing organization in Asia," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks, Inc. and Chairman of Pixelworks Shanghai. "As we continue to expand our presence and customer base in China and other Asia geographies, it is critical that we have strong and local leadership to successfully drive Pixelworks Shanghai's long-term growth potential in the mobile, projector and other emerging end markets. Frank and Linna are ideal additions to the executive operational, finance and leadership team we are actively building-out at Pixelworks Shanghai. Furthermore, I believe that the ability to attract and bring on seasoned global executives such as these demonstrates the growing awareness and recognized value of Pixelworks technology as well as our aggressive growth strategy in China."

"I believe this is an exciting time to join Pixelworks Shanghai, as the need for video processing and enhanced visual solutions across multimedia devices continues to gain increased attention and momentum with OEMs in China and across Asia," stated Mr. Liu. "I look forward to working with the other members of the Pixelworks Shanghai team, as well as executive leadership in the U.S., to successfully navigate the current supply constrained environment, achieve improved efficiencies and drive operational excellence."

"There are significant opportunities ahead for Pixelworks Shanghai, and I'm pleased to serve as CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance," said Ms. Liu. "I look forward to working with Todd, Haley and U.S. finance team, to closely coordinate Pixelworks Shanghai's independent financial and reporting capabilities, while also seeking to support the company's growth ambitions in China and beyond."

Prior to joining Pixelworks Shanghai, Mr. Liu served as VP, Taiwan Manager for Dialog Semiconductor, a leading global provider of power management and conversion, charging and wireless connectivity solutions, where he was responsible for site-wide leadership and more than 120 employees in Taiwan. Prior to Dialog Semiconductor, he worked at MStar Semiconductor, a Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company specializing in mixed-mode integrated circuit technologies, where he managed all supporting operational functions. Previous to MStar Semiconductor, he held various customer service and engineer management positions at TSMC, Skyworks Solutions, UMC and Winbond Electronics Corporation. Mr. Liu received an M.S in Materials Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from National Tsing Hua University.

Prior to joining Pixelworks Shanghai, Ms. Liu served as interim Chief Financial Officer & General Manager at NTT Data Business Solutions China, formerly known as Intelligence, a long-time SAP Platinum Partner. Prior to that role, she was the Global Chief Financial Officer of Chemtex Chemical Engineering Company, Ltd., a world class integrated provider of technology, engineering, procurement, and construction management. She previously held various other financial and accounting roles at B&H Architects, Technip, B Digital Ltd, the City of Nedlands (Australia). Ms. Liu graduated from Edith Cowan University, Australia, with a Bachelor of Business and double major in Finance and Information Systems. She also holds a Master of Accounting degree from Curtin University of Technology, Australia.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provide industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

