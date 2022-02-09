Onion Global's Private Label Brand TENKOU RYUUGI's Cumulative Number of Products Sold Exceeds 1.6 Million

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that the cumulative number of its private brand TENKOU RYUUGI products sold reached 1.6 million as of January 2022 since its launch in 2019.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "Over 1.6 million products under our private label Luca Brand TENKOU RYUUGI were sold as of January 2022 since its launch, speaking to our ability to nurture and develop brands from scratch. The brand concept was dedicated to the idea of 'discovering a fun way of living'. TENKOU RYUUGI constantly explores a better life and improves people's daily life by design. With a diverse range of products, TENKOU RYUUGI is not just a dynamic department store brand but also a brand that continues to evolve and iterate. Our experience from creating the TENKOU RYUUGI brand allows us to efficiently launch other trendy department store brands with fresher ideas and new approaches."

Highlights for TENKOU RYUUGI's operation as of January 2022 since its launch

The cumulative number of products sold reached 1.6 million;

The total number of SKUs developed under the brand exceeded 300;

The total number of buyers exceeded 100,000 with a repurchase rate of higher than 60%;

The brand has attended hundreds of professional exhibitions.

TENKOU RYUUGI is one of Onion Global's Luca Brands with products under the home, beauty, and health product categories boasting over 300 SKUs across its lineup. The Company started to incubate TENKOU RYUUGI and officially rolled it out on its O'Mall platform in 2019. TENKOU RYUUGI develops its brand under the brand ethos of "N.I.C.E" - Natural, Ideal, Creative and Excellent. It aims to create stylish lifestyle household products that meet the daily needs of consumers in a fresh and fun manner.

TENKOU RYUUGI products differentiate themselves by their high product quality and standards, delivered through the cooperation with quality manufacturers possessing over ten years of manufacturing experience worldwide. Its product assurance team strictly controls the quality of each individual product through a thorough inspection to ensure that every detail stands up to scrutiny.

TENKOU RYUUGI will continue to enhance its product advantages through natural raw material sourcing, cutting-edge technology, targeted daily use case scenarios as well as high quality and competitive prices. In addition, it will focus on developing one-button, smart and efficient products to better address customer needs, making their life more efficient and fun through interactions with fast, convenient and easy-to-use technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

Onion Global Ltd.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen

Mr. Eric Yuan

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In the United States:

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

View original content:

SOURCE Onion Global Limited