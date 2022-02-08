SNBR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sleep Number Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 18, 2021 to July 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Sleep Number Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (b) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (c) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Sleep Number, you have until February 14, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

