Ray J In All-Star Lineup w/ Grammy Winner Eric Hudson for NAAB Radio's Super Bowl LVI Celebrity Pregame Party

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As mentioned by TMZ, NAAB Radio ( https://naabradio.com ) is offering a luxurious experience at the Taglyan Complex on February 12th, just one day before SB LVI to celebrate the first Super Bowl to take place in the city of Los Angeles. This may be the most highly anticipated Super Bowl of all time, considering there is a 50% chance for this to be a home game for the Los Angeles Rams. Celebrities and NFL superstars will join Multi-Grammy Award winning host, Eric Hudson and the multi-faceted pioneer, Ray J: as they await special performances by VH1's Amina Buddafly from Love & Hip Hop, The Womack Sisters, and rising R&B singer, El-Jay!

NAAB Radio Official Super Bowl LVI Pre-Party flyer (PRNewswire)

Come to the Taglyan Complex near the famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine to pregame in luxury at the Grand Ballroom. The Taglyan Complex surpasses other Los Angeles venues in extravagance, which ultimately sets the tone for the red carpet. You may even feel more and more royal as you approach, before you even enter. It's that fancy! There will also be a featured daytime talent showcase hosted by Big Mike of Bmikerob Ent, as seen on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop."

Eric Hudson is widely known for his works as an instrumentalist and songwriter, being a part of more than 60 million records sold worldwide. His resume includes Dr. Dre, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Chris Brown and more! This also gives brands the opportunity to plant sponsorship seeds with both legends and rising stars. Confirmed talents include 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo, Cam Akers (LA Rams), Adrian Peterson (SEA Seahawks) Lisa Raye, Zach Hseih aka ZCH, Jaleel White and many more!

With the Super Bowl normally bringing in 100 Million viewers and close to 100,000 attendees, we expect this to be the most anticipated Super Bowl game in NFL history. Especially considering last year's Super Bowl only had 25,000 attendees due to Covid. That means this year's game has the potential to break records in terms of viewer statistics. People are going to take their chances to have fun while they can, and I don't blame them! I know attending the game and game parties can be risky. But I must say, I am glad we are finally getting the chance to see things become regulated. It feels good to see some sign of social recovery. It has been a while since we all just had fun, you know?

We do understand there are concerns regarding Covid health risks as mentioned by TMZ. Please be aware that NAAB Radio is linked with NASA to have their brand new FLASH Covid Rapid-Testing Scanners at entry, for those that cannot provide previous negative test results or show proof of vaccination. These are the world's only Covid detection cameras, as they can detect pathogens and immune deficiency! It's non-invasive, instant and ultimately convenient. Thanks to Elon Musk's "SpaceX" and NASA for pairing to make this possible for more of us in the coming years. It will soon be available for commercial use. The FLASH Scanners are a great preventative measure, having a 99% accuracy rate. This ensures guests won't have to worry and can spend their time simply having fun with household names. NAAB Radio has got you covered!

Media Contact:

Publicist, Phoenix D.

(419) 769-9696

pyramidmedia.pr@gmail.com

NAAB Radio Official Super Bowl LVI Pre-Party flyer (PRNewswire)

About NAAB Radio

"We are an online radio station with a team of professional radio personalities and production engineers. We have set the bar high for NAAB Radio and in the past two years we have broken the glass ceiling. NAAB Radio started in 2019 with one radio station and as of today, we have over 20 stations with millions of listeners worldwide.

Our goal here at NAAB Radio is to establish 360 radio stations by year end of 2022, with 50 Tribute radio stations honoring major recording artists past and present like Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson and many more. Our listeners are resilient; they listen every day for new ideas, products, and services, which makes NAAB Radio truly a great place to advertise your business."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAAB Radio