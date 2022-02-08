Procede Software Releases Latest Version of Its Industry-Leading Dealer Management System, Excede v10.2.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the immediate release of the latest version of its industry-leading business system, Excede v10.2. The release builds on the company's strategy of engaging closely with its customers to identify key opportunities to maximize business impact and continue to develop powerful features and enhancements. Excede v10.2 delivers significant advancements to parts workflows and automates repetitive tasks across all departments to increase productivity and drive efficiencies.

"This latest release reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering greater value to our customers by developing features and enhancements that help dealerships of all sizes run more efficiently and effectively," said Eric Fortin, Vice President of Product. "Through our Procede Insider Program, we continue to closely partner with our customers to advance the software in ways that drive meaningful business impact."

Dealer Principal of Campbell Supply Company, John Craft, a participant in the Procede Insider Program, worked closely with Procede Software throughout the development process. "Excede v10.2 incorporates significant enhancements that drive advancements throughout our business, including critical analytics that support decision making and deliver insights." Craft continues, "The new release also incorporates process improvements and integrations that save time across all departments, help us service trucks faster, and create efficiencies in our warehouse, which are particularly essential during these challenging times."

Affinity Truck Center Parts Manager, Bill Dakin, also an Insider, experienced similar benefits: "Simply put, Excede v10.2 enhances our business, streamlines our workloads, and makes our jobs easier to do." Dakin continues, "With the new enhancements and automation, we are able to work more efficiently and significantly reduce the number of hours dedicated to manual processes. Then, we reinvest that time in other areas to move our business forward."

The Excede Insider Program—A User-Centered Design Strategy

The Procede Insider Program is a cornerstone of Procede Software's user-centered design strategy and plays an important role in the development of each new release. Dealerships that participate in the program have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the Excede product roadmap and provide input and feedback on the new products, features, and enhancements.

"Our core DMS software development process entails working with as many Procede Insiders as possible, across a wide variety of dealerships and brands to capture their input and prioritize enhancements," said Eric Liddell, Director of Product Architecture, Procede Software. "Because of this unprecedented level of customer engagement and involvement, the entire ecosystem now benefits from their combined expertise."

Excede v10.2 Is Immediately Available for Dealerships Seeking to Upgrade

With an active and engaged customer base, ­­over 85% of Procede Software's customers upgrade annually to the latest version of Excede. To immediately begin taking advantage of the new functionality available in Excede v10.2, schedule your upgrade by contacting sales@procedesoftware.com or visit Procede Software in the Connection Hub at the 2022 ATD Convention & Expo.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Excede v10.2

