Lipton Tea Has Partnered with Nicole Ari Parker to Encourage Women to Prioritize Their Health by Committing to a Regular Tea Talk to Mark American Heart Month Using #LiptonTeaTalk the brand is inspiring women to embrace heart healthy habits and discuss their health needs, concerns, and goals with loved ones.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This American Heart Month, Lipton is bringing attention to heart health awareness – particularly for women who, amid the pandemic, might be neglecting their physical health as they have been so focused on the care and wellness of their loved ones, which can take a toll on their lifestyle and heart health. Less than half of women in the U.S. have seen a general practitioner or internist within the past year.1

Joining forces, Nicole Ari Parker and Lipton aim to help inspire women to celebrate quality connections while also prioritizing their wellbeing – starting with incorporating regular Tea Talk (#LiptonTeaTalk) conversations into their ongoing routine. It's time for women to prioritize their heart health by engaging with family, friends, and doctors in open conversations about their needs, concerns, and goals, helping them embrace healthy habits, especially those that are good for their heart.

Lipton is encouraging women to commit to a weekly Tea Talk (#LiptonTeaTalk) with a friend or family member over a cup of Lipton green or black unsweetened tea. The perks of a weekly Tea Talk go beyond healthy conversation, as various studies suggest that drinking unsweetened green or black tea can help support a healthy heart. Lipton Green and Black unsweetened tea have no added sugar and zero calories, are hydrating, and contain flavonoids, natural dietary compounds that have been associated with heart health benefits2.

Lipton has partnered with Nicole Ari Parker to raise awareness of the importance of good heart health and is sharing her tips for starting the conversation and maintaining accountability with the women in her life. "I'm excited to partner with Lipton and encourage women to commit to having a weekly Tea Talk during American Heart Month and beyond," said Parker. "I know that women juggle so much in their lives, which may result in them neglecting their physical health. My hope is that making time to have these important conversations inspires women to achieve their lifestyle and heart health goals."

A Tea Talk is a great time to have a meaningful conversation about your heart health, plan healthy meals for the week, pause and take time to meditate with a cup of tea, map out your weekly schedule to ensure you are including physical activity and even schedule doctor's appointments to get your heart health checked.

"At Lipton, we want to remind people that small changes in their daily wellness routine can promote a heart healthy lifestyle," said Rachel Hudesman, Head of Marketing, Tea Americas at ekaterra. "A Tea Talk is a way to enhance the regular conversations we have with loved ones in our lives and focus on what's important – your health. We're grateful to partner with Nicole and utilize her platform to encourage women to have a weekly Tea Talk during American Heart Month and hope to keep this conversation going the rest of the year."

Share how you're committing to your heart health with a weekly Tea Talk, over a cup of Lipton green or black unsweetened tea, using #LiptonTeaTalk. Daily consumption of unsweetened green and black tea can help support a healthy heart as part of a diet consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For more information, resources, and tips for supporting your heart health, visit https://www.lipton.com/us/en/love-your-heart.html

About Lipton

With more than 130 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, herbal infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. With more flavors, varieties, and ways than ever to enjoy tea, Lipton is driven by the passion to bring the natural goodness of great-tasting tea to as many people as possible. Lipton is the 2nd most consumed beverage brand in the U.S.

Lipton is one of 34 world class purpose driven brands owned by ekaterra, Unilever's Tea Division and the leading Tea business. ekaterra is the leading global Tea business, with world class purpose driven brands including Lipton, PG tips, Pukka, T2 and TAZO®. With 11 production factories in 4 continents and Tea estates in 3 countries, ekaterra is growing a world of wellbeing through the regenerative power of plants. https://ekaterratea.com/

