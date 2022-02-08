Innoveo names Vinod Kachroo CEO; Amir Ghaffar to continue as Executive Vice Chairman

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions, today elevated its President, Vinod Kachroo, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Current CEO, Amir Ghaffar, will continue on the Board of Directors as Executive Vice-Chairman.

(PRNewswire)

In his new role, Ghaffar will focus on leading funding initiatives, partnering on strategy and evangelizing adoption of the Innoveo Skye® no-code platform by enterprises globally. This follows a year of substantial growth for Innoveo driven by a rising number of use cases across multiple marquee insurance clients globally. The company also continued to make major capability and technology upgrades to its no-code development platform, making it even easier for business and IT users to rapidly build complex workflows and enterprise applications.

"Vinod is the ideal choice as CEO for Innoveo's next phase of growth," said Ghaffar. "He's a brilliant technologist with significant experience in solving deep industry problems. Vinod's vision and expertise will enable Innoveo to reach new heights in this next phase."

Kachroo has been with the organization since August 2021, helping drive product strategy, scale delivery, and oversee market growth. Throughout his 30+ year career, Kachroo has established himself as an innovation leader in technology, insurance and financial services, working for companies like SE2, Tata Consultancy Services, MetLife, Prudential, and AIG.

"Innoveo has seen tremendous growth in recent years and recorded a banner year in 2021, thanks to Amir's leadership and commitment to scaling Innoveo globally," said Kachroo. "I look forward to working with Amir in his new role – and the entire Innoveo team – to build on this foundation. I'm honored to be entrusted to drive the next phase of growth for Innoveo and accelerate industry adoption of no-code technology for application development, innovation and digital transformation."

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and pioneer in no-code technology. With our functionally rich no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, and robust set of solution accelerators, we enable anyone across the enterprise to build their own applications in weeks - not months. Our mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. Innoveo has a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of the cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed $1+ billion in transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innoveo