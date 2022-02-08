Innovation network touts LongPath Technologies methane mitigation initiatives

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy innovation advisory firm Darcy Partners has selected LongPath Technologies as a top interest technology company for 2021 in the category of sustainability.

The selection of LongPath, developer of groundbreaking networked continuous methane monitoring systems for oil and gas infrastructure, was based on substantial partner interest and follow-up on the Darcy Connect platform. LongPath Technologies was among a select few "innovators" in the sustainability category presented at the February 1st Darcy forum, with two customers in attendance to attest to emissions reductions made with LongPath systems.

Darcy Partners identified LongPath as notable for its rapid scalability to solve the industry's methane emissions at scale and at a low cost. "LongPath generated a lot of interest among our partner networks following their presentation at our monthly Forum in September 2021," said Darcy Partners Marelyn Rios, Research Associate. "Following LongPath's presentation, a high percentage of our operators said they were likely to follow up and engage for methane monitoring, as they look at solutions to prevent product losses and respond to investor and market ESG/RSG demands. LongPath's solution is a great option for detecting, quantifying, and localizing leaks in large regions, especially the intermittent super-emitters that aerial-based solutions tend to miss."

"We are proud to be recognized by an innovation-savvy organization like Darcy Partners," says LongPath Technologies CTO Greg Rieker. "Through their forums and surveys, they have a unique window on the intersection of industry interest and technology options. This recognition is a meaningful statement on LongPath's leadership in creating a networked approach to continuous methane emissions mitigation on a broad scale."

'LongPath Technologies' unique networked monitoring solution provides wide-area coverage of many individual facilities with a single laser system, enabling real-time detection, volumetric emission rate quantification, and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas production.

