Hilb Group Names National Practice Leader of Population Health and Wellness; Continues Growth of Employee Benefits Expertise and Client Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has appointed Sheila Bannister as National Practice Leader of Population Health and Wellness. The role is a new position at the Hilb Group that will continue to expand the expertise and services offered for Employee Benefits clients.

In focusing on the critical drivers of health and wellness, Bannister will provide consultative services for Hilb Group clients to include planning, implementation, and oversight of comprehensive strategies to promote, protect, and improve employee wellbeing for the company's nationwide customer base. She will report to Hilb Group's National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Robert Calise.

"I am thrilled to join the Hilb Group in this role," Bannister said. "I see tremendous opportunities to build on our current efforts and make an even greater difference in the wellness strategy and overall health of the people and communities who depend upon us."

"We are excited to welcome Sheila Bannister as our National Practice Leader of Population Health and Wellness," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "Sheila brings a depth of experience in the health and wellness field that will continue to grow and enhance the expertise, services, and customized solutions we provide our clients."

Prior to joining the Hilb Group, Bannister served as the Health and Wellness Director at EPIC Insurance Midwest with a background in health and wellness, health coaching, and human resources administration. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness and a Master of Science in Health Education from Kaplan University. Bannister's professional designations include Licensed Practical Nurse, Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES®), Certified Health and Wellness Coach, and Certified Nutrition Coach.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 125 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

plobred@hilbgroup.com

