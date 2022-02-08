Hello Clean Floors: Puppyoo's T12 Plus Rinse Vacuum Now Available on Amazon

Winner of the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, Puppyoo's strongest performance model vacuum combines vacuuming and mopping technology and is packed with 585 watts of intelligent induction technology and up to 185 air watts of suction, the T12 Plus Rinse is one of the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaners on the market today

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppyoo today announced that one of the world's most powerful and sought-after vacuums, the T12 Plus Rinse is now available for sale on Amazon and will soon be available through other popular retailers and retail sites across the U.S.

Puppyoo T12 Plus Rinse Mopping Vacuum Cleaner (PRNewswire)

Known for its power and design backed by the Red Dot Design Award and featuring powerful mopping and vacuum capabilities, The T12 Plus Rinse is Puppyoo's flagship vacuum cleaner of the award-winning T12 Series. With 585 watts of intelligent induction technology, The T12 Plus Rinse has auto-adjusting suction, with max strength of up to 185 air watts, making it one of the most powerful cleaning devices Puppyoo has to offer.

The crowning feature of T12 Plus Rinse is an additional "Spin Mopping Brush", which added a "vacuuming+mopping" function to the already powerful T12 Mate. Users can now mop or wax their floors with this mopping brush with incredible ease.

The Smart OLED display shows the activity of the vacuum and mop at work and includes a dust bin cleaning reminder, brush cleaning reminder, and a battery charging indicator. With 3 adjustable modes, the T12 Plus Rinse intelligently optimizes suction across all floor types. Its multi-roller system features a soft nylon roller and a carbon fiber bristle roller, making it suitable for various surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, and stairs. The battery on the T12 Plus Rinse allows it to run for up to 70 minutes on Eco mode.

To prevent indoor air pollution, the T12 Plus Rinse features a 6-stage HEPA filtration system. This high-efficiency cyclone technology features a double filter on the motor's front and rear sides that prevents secondary dust during use, trapping 99.996% of the dust as small as 0.3 microns, 0.42L magnetic dust bin, so there's no need to disassemble and it's easy to empty.

The T12 Plus Rinse's powerful technology can be easily tucked away with its functional storage system. Users can switch between the charging dock for compact storage, or the wall mount for convenience.

The T12 Plus rinse lightweight stick vacuum cleaner comes with a double roller brush, spin mopping brush, mattress brush, lighted crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 square brush, soft feather brush, telescopic hose, adapter, metal extension tube, charging dock, wall mount, HEPA filter, and user manual.

About Puppyoo:

Founded in 1999, Puppyoo designs some of the world's most powerful and sought-after vacuums. Puppyoo has been granted 876 patents for its innovative vacuum designs and technology and has won 210 awards worldwide. Most notably, the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design awards. The company has a strong commitment to listening to customer needs and feedback through the entire research, design, development, and manufacturing process of its complete portfolio of vacuum products that include: canister vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and UV mattress vacuums. Additionally, Puppyoo is very active in philanthropy. Through the Puppyoo Foundation, the company has helped hundreds of children get back to school. To further our efforts, Puppyoo set up the "Puppyoo CHEN'AI initiative" in 2017 to help kids who are in abject poverty. For more information, visit http://www.puppyoo.com

