Great resignation, employee well-being and return to office drive future of work in Pacific Northwest Amid new and continued challenges presented by labor shortages, hybrid work and COVID-19, PNW businesses and employees remain resilient and even optimistic about job opportunities in the region.

PULLMAN, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of work in the Pacific Northwest will be largely determined by the great resignation, evolving employee expectations and the debate over return to office, according to the 2022 Business in the Northwest report from Washington State University's Carson College of Business.

After nearly two years of unprecedented uncertainty, the college's fifth annual report found this year's challenges centered on increasing competition for talent, the benefits and disadvantages of flexible work and the impact of COVID on Gen-Z employees—many of whom feel behind because they haven't had a traditional office experience.

"This was another tough year, but businesses across the region rose to meet the challenges presented by 2021, remaining resilient yet nimble despite ever-changing conditions," said Chip Hunter, Carson College of Business dean. "As we approach the two-year anniversary of COVID, we anticipate continued re-strengthening of the PNW business climate in 2022 and an evolving economy."

The report surveyed more than 1,000 PNW business leaders, employees and Gen Z employees about the state of business in the region and how new and existing challenges have affected them.

Key findings include:

New challenges: While areas such as sales volume, revenue and profitability appear to be rebounding from the impacts of COVID, business leaders are now struggling with production and labor shortages.

Employee experience: Now, more than ever, most PNW employees feel it is crucial to work for a company that cares about employee well-being and has values that align with their own. 82% of Gen-Z employees say diversity, equity and inclusion is a "must have" in the workplace

Business leaders: flexible work hours (75%)



Employees: raised wages (82%)



Gen Z employees: additional training opportunities (74%)

75% of business leaders and 62% of employees only want to work for a company with clear mental health offerings.

Return to office: Safety concerns are no longer the primary reason many professionals favor remote work. Employees and employers alike prefer flexibility but admit it has made collaboration and communication more difficult.

GEN-Z outlook: While Gen Z employees are most likely to feel COVID hindered their growth, they remain optimistic about the future.

To access the full report, visit: https://business.wsu.edu/bnw-2022/

About the Carson College of Business

The WSU Carson College of Business is accredited across all business disciplines at the baccalaureate, masters and doctoral levels by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Faculty across disciplines produce scholarly and applied research at the main campus in Pullman as well as at urban campuses in Vancouver, Everett and the Tri-Cities. International activities include academic centers in China and Switzerland as well as thriving partnerships with several schools around the globe. Innovative online programs supplement face-to-face offerings.

