APITech Announces High-Reliability Cavity Filter for Mitigation of 5G C-band Interference in Critical Avionics Systems

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and Electromagnetic solutions for Protection, Power, and Analog Processing, announced the release of a family of high-reliability cavity filters for mitigation of 5G C-band interference in critical avionics systems.

On January 25th, APITech released an article titled "How Does 5G Affect Airline Industries?" The paper (https://blog.apitech.com/blog/5g-aviation) detailed concerns related to the recent launch of the faster high-band 5G cellphone service in the United States and its potential impact on aircraft safety. The feedback from this article inspired filter and other novel solutions designed to mitigate wireless interference currently plaguing global aviation.

APITech's Chief Technology Officer, Ian Dunn, recently spoke on this concern. "This is the first of many interference issues associated with higher frequency, broadband communications as wireless becomes the backbone of our ongoing digital transformation. APITech's core mission and targeted investments in RF protection address the broader issue of protecting critical electronics infrastructure from an increasingly dense, confused and overlapping electromagnetic spectrum".

As an example, APITech's high-reliability BOM10648 cavity filter is designed to solve the emerging 5G C-band interference issue with radar altimeters and other critical avionics systems operating in the globally allocated 4.2-4.4 GHz aeronautical band. The passband of 4.2-4.4 GHz has less than 1 dB insertion loss and greater than 50 dB of signal rejection outside the aeronautical bandwidth with propagation delays of less than 2ns. This filter housing is 4 inches long and 1 inch square with connector and mounting options available to satisfy any installation requirement

APITech's high-performance RF cavity filter solutions allow 5G C-band to take flight.

To learn more about APITech RF Filters solutions visit: https://www.apitech.com/products/rf-solutions/filters/

