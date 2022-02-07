Yo Gotti Unveils New Album "CM10: Free Game" & Gives Emerging Artists Universal Clearance to Master Recording For "Dolla Fo' Dolla" to Earn Revenue & Receive Exposure

The CMG Mogul Partnered with Equity Distribution to Empower All Artists to Upload Their Verses on Major DSPs

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum musician and entrepreneur Yo Gotti released his 11th studio album, CM10: Free Game, which includes collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Shenseea, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, etc. and is available to stream on all platforms HERE via CMG Records.

To celebrate the new project, Gotti partnered with Equity Distribution on an innovative opportunity to give all emerging artists universal clearance to the master recording for his new song "Dolla Fo' Dolla," empower them to upload their verses for the song onto major digital service providers (DSPs), appear on CM10: Free Game and earn revenue for their contributions.

Instead of blocking the public from using his music, Gotti is empowering all aspiring artists to use his "Dolla Fo' Dolla" audio, equipping them with the tools to legally upload remixes onto DSPs and creating a vehicle and platform for artists to get paid while receiving exposure.

To collaborate with Gotti on the song, prospective participants can go to https://mydollafodolla.com and follow the instructions.

The announcement comes shortly after Gotti released his new single "Cold Gangsta (feat 42 Dugg and EST Gee)" as well as the corresponding music video, which you can watch HERE and was co-directed by Gotti. "Cold Gangsta" specifically features production from three different producers – June The Jenius, Helluva and Forever Rolling – and as each artist raps their verse, the beat shifts.

CM10: Free Game will mark Gotti's 11th studio album and first album release in over two years. In January 2020, the Memphis mogul released Untrapped, which included guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Moneybagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign and many others.

To date, Gotti has landed four consecutive Top-10 album debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with I Am (2013), The Art of Hustle (2016), I Still Am (2017) and Untrapped (2020).

