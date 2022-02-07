Ushering in the Era of Synthetic Virology: EnCapsid Therapeutics Introduces a New Dimension in AAV Engineering to Boost Infectivity and Reduce Immunogenicity in Animal Models

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnCapsid Therapeutics Inc., the pioneer in synthetic virology, has obtained results to show that its modular and versatile capsid modification technology can be used to engineer AAV vectors with enhanced therapeutic properties. By precisely introducing novel chemical functionalities onto capsids and subsequently conjugating performance-enhancing moieties, combined with the Company's patented strategies to maintain the viral integrity during the process, EnCapsid developed engineered AAV vectors that outperformed expectations in animal models. The conclusion of the results was that the engineered AAVs created by using the EnCapsid technology showed increased infectivity and reduced immunogenicity in animal models.

The results obtained from a third party that conducted the mouse studies show:

EnCapsid-AAV vectors, equipped with novel attachment handles, do not adversely affect the function of the virus.

EnCapsid-AAV modifiable vectors conserve tropism, increase effectivity and significantly reduce immunogenicity compared to wild-type virus.

EnCapsid-AAV vectors can be homogeneously labeled at predefined sites with activity-altering molecules, which significantly enhances its in vivo potency through increasing its circulation time.

"Until now, engineering new AAV vectors for gene therapy has been largely restricted to genetic approaches. The EnCapsid technology adds a new dimension to AAV engineering, where desired functions can be introduced into any existing AAV vector through precise chemical modification of the capsid with a wide variety of activity-modulating groups," stated Abhishek Chatterjee, Professor at Boston College and Co-Founder of EnCapsid.

"By modifying AAVs, EnCapsid is ushering in the era of synthetic virology, which will deliver on the promise of gene therapy by enabling targeted, safer, delivery vehicles," stated John Boyce, President, CEO and Co-Founder of EnCapsid as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "Over the next year, EnCapsid will build out its therapeutic pipeline utilizing engineered naturally occurring AAVs, as well as creating novel synthetic AAVs with properties to deliver a superior treatment alternative for patients," Boyce concluded.

About EnCapsid Therapeutics Inc.

A Boston-based gene therapy company using proprietary site-specific conjugation strategies to improve existing therapies for genetic diseases and to generate new treatments for previously untreatable diseases. The flexible platform site specifically incorporates unnatural amino acids at any site within the adeno-associated virus (AAV) adding new chemical functions to enhance the effectivity of existing viruses, while maintaining the fragile structure of the AAV capsid and increasing cargo capacity to control target delivery, cloak the AAV against neutralizing antibodies, and reduce immunogenicity. The platform technology enables the bioconjugation of any entity onto the virus, including small molecules, peptides, nucleotides, and proteins, including antibodies, etc. www.encapsidtherapeutics.com

About Tiger Gene L.L.C.

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., forms, seeds, and invests in early-stage technologies and companies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutic markets. www.tigergeneventures.com

