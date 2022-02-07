U.S. Legal Support Excitedly Participates in 2022 Court Reporting and Captioning Week to Celebrate and Promote the Court Reporting Profession Including Stenography, Voice Writing, Legal Videography and Legal Transcription

U.S. Legal Support Excitedly Participates in 2022 Court Reporting and Captioning Week to Celebrate and Promote the Court Reporting Profession Including Stenography, Voice Writing, Legal Videography and Legal Transcription

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading litigation support services company, kicks off celebrations for 2022 Court Reporting and Captioning Week to celebrate and recognize the vital role professional court reporters including Stenographers, Voice Writers, Legal Videographers and Transcribers play in the legal industry.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners and legal videographers, has designated Feb. 5-13 as the 2022 National Court Reporting & Captioning Week. As the NCRA stated, this weeklong event will highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable profession, including lucrative salaries, flexibility, interesting venues and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available in the field. The event sends a message about the important and vital role human court reporters and captioners play in providing the most accurate method of capturing the spoken word and turning it into text.

In celebration, U.S. Legal Support is hosting a variety of fun virtual events, educational webinars, raffles with prizes, resources for court reporting students and professionals, and more.

U.S. Legal Support recognizes and believes that stenography remains the gold standard for transcribing speech into text. In support of their continued commitment to the stenographic court reporting and captioning profession, U.S. Legal Support recently welcomed a new Director of Reporter Engagement, Sara Giammanco, CSR. Sara and her team will serve as the liaison for court reporters working with U.S. Legal Support, providing hands-on assistance for all their needs in addition to access to educational resources, training and more. As a professional court reporter, Sara understands the demands of the industry and needs of stenographic court reporters. Together with the entire U.S. Legal Support team, she will be focused on improving the experience court reporters have with U.S. Legal Support making their working relationship as seamless as possible.

Giammanco shared, "I am excited to celebrate and raise awareness about the incredible court reporting and captioning profession during Court Reporting and Captioning Week 2022! U.S. Legal Support is very appreciative of all the court reporters we have the pleasure of working with and thank them for their continued commitment, professionalism, and dedication to our mutual clients. CRCW kicks off a series of special events we have planned for the court reporting community, including dozens of happy hour events across the country to bring the community together in celebration of their hard work and to thank them for all they do."

U.S. Legal Support is committed to providing the professional court reporters with whom they work the best job experience possible. Benefits include:

Competitive rates

Ultimate flexibility – reporters can set their own schedule working when and how they want

Access to insurance coverage, including medical, dental, vision, disability, and more

The ability to select jobs based on comfort - either in-person, virtual or hybrid proceedings

A dedicated team of professionals to assist with any questions

An abundance of strong and interesting job opportunities nationwide

Access to their proprietary portal, Engage™, to easily track jobs and access help when needed

U.S. Legal Support encourages all court reporting professionals and students to stay up to date on the latest CRCW happenings by joining their Facebook group, StenoLife.

About U.S. Legal Support

As one of the leading providers of litigation services, U.S. Legal Support is the only litigation support company that provides a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations and insurance companies nationwide. U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities across the United States with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

For media inquiries, please contact media@uslegalsupport.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.