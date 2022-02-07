INNOVISION MARKETING GROUP CELEBRATES 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH 110%GROWTH YEAR-OVER-YEAR

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the fastest growth period in its history. What began as a small agency to better service clients has quickly grown into one of the largest marketing agencies in San Diego, serving brands throughout the country. First opening its doors in 2012, InnoVision launched with the support of its flagship client, Valley View Casino & Hotel, still their client today. By innovating and never losing sight of its vision, InnoVision has hit its stride and experienced its largest growth spurt to date.

What began as a small agency to better service clients has quickly grown into one of the largest marketing agencies in San Diego, serving brands throughout the country. (PRNewswire)

"We have a lot to be proud of here, including our growth, but when people ask me what I'm most proud of, it's our culture, which is something that is so unique that it truly defines us," says Ric Militi

When it launched in 2012, (InnoVision Traditional Media) InnoVision offered a stable of traditional services, including branding, creative, media services, and web development, completely in-house, and has since added to its services to offer more value to its clients. In 2015, it launched its production company (Pretzel Logic Productions) owned and managed by InnoVision. In 2017, it launched its digital department (InnoVision Digital Marketing Group) and following that in 2019 came the launch of its PR department. Now in 2022, InnoVision is proud to be launching its Hispanic division, (InnoVision Español).

Representing brands in multiple categories including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, tribal gaming, and nonprofit, much of the agency's growth over the past year is attributed to the success of their existing client base.

One such example is Florida-based Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, who engaged InnoVision in 2017 when the franchise had three locations. By the end of this year, Huey Magoo's will have 50 locations operating, is contracted to build over 200 more, and is one of America's fastest-growing franchises.

Additionally, InnoVision has added new clients to their roster, including Palomar Health, the largest healthcare district in California and National Conflict Resolution Center, resolving conflicts at all levels of society globally, and several others.

"We have a lot to be proud of here, including our growth, but when people ask me what I'm most proud of, it's our culture, which is something that is so unique that it truly defines us," says Ric Militi, CEO/ Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "Virtually anyone that visits our offices comments on the incredible energy, collaboration and friendliness of everyone on our team. It's so extraordinary that you truly have to experience it to believe it."

Rooted in a positive company culture and work environment, team members are constantly empowered to be the best version of themselves, personally and professionally, to reach the goals that they desire. The company puts a large emphasis on offering many training sessions, career guidance and opportunities for growth. With a team of 40 and growing, the senior management team composed of nine members has an average tenure of 7.5 years. Meet their team here.

"It's unbelievable how many of our team members have said to me after being here for just two months that they have learned more here in those two months than they did their entire time in college," says Militi.

InnoVision recently became a member of the 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies), a membership granted to agencies that represent the highest ethical standards, reputation for honesty, integrity and sincerity of purpose. Which is representative of their client roster, made up entirely of referrals. "This is something we are also very proud of here at InnoVision," Militi concludes.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnoVision Marketing Group