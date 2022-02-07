The 2022 Channel Chiefs List Recognizes Company Leaders Who Influence Innovation and Help Drive Growth in the IT Channel

Four Bitdefender Leaders Named CRN Channel Chiefs The 2022 Channel Chiefs List Recognizes Company Leaders Who Influence Innovation and Help Drive Growth in the IT Channel

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four of its leaders to the prestigious 2022 Channel Chiefs list.

CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership. Bitdefender honorees include Richard Tallman, senior director, worldwide MSP and cloud sales; John Nunn, director, Americas channels; Andrada Georgescu, partner marketing manager; and Samantha Sisk, distribution operations manager.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. Those named in the 2022 Channel Chiefs list are considered influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships. We believe Bitdefender is strongly represented on this year's list due in part to the enhancements recently rolled out to its Partner Advantage Network that help maximize opportunities for partners, strengthen protections and make Bitdefender among the easiest to partner with in the industry.

The Partner Advantage Network empowers resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators to deliver Bitdefender's advanced cybersecurity solutions and services for threat prevention, detection and response in in-demand segments, including endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud workload security (CWS) offerings and managed detection and response (MDR) services.

Georgescu attributes the company's channel success to keeping a close pulse on the needs and wants of its partner community.

"We work closely with tens of thousands of partners and service providers worldwide, using their collective feedback to design what we believe is a simple and profitable program that helps grow their businesses. When designing the recent enhancements to our program, we focused on providing our partners a seamless process for conducting business with us, ensuring they feel supported through the sales cycle and well-rewarded for the efforts they have invested with us," Georgescu stated.

Sisk attributes this honor to a relentless focus on helping partners stay ahead of emerging threats so they can help enable their clients to be more cyber resilient.

"We believe that strategic alignment and engagement are key factors in our channel partners' success as their clients' attack surfaces grow and cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities. Bitdefender is committed to being channel-focused. Our partners combine our technologies and team of security experts with their own expertise to define solutions to customers' needs to help them stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape," Sisk said.

Nunn describes how the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network creates what can be considered competitive differentiators that drive profitability and growth for partners.

"In addition to the profitability partners experience in our program, Bitdefender is continually expanding channel-focused sales and marketing tools and resources. This, in combination with what we believe are industry-leading security solutions, enable our partners to differentiate themselves from their competition and fuel growth. These are just a few of the many reasons our partners have placed their trust in us for more than 20 years," Nunn said.

Tallman attributes the company's channel leadership to an ongoing commitment to innovation with award-winning security capabilities and threat intelligence that make Bitdefender one of the industry leaders in security protection.

"With cyberattacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated, layered security solutions that correlate threat intelligence and deliver protection across all endpoints, networks, email, cloud workloads, and virtual environments enable our channel partners to help customers become more cyber resilient. We believe that the advanced security technologies provided by Bitdefender quickly identify, out-maneuver and prevent emerging threats, enabling our partners to better protect their clients against the serious and growing cyber risk from the hyperconnected world businesses now operate in," Tallman stated.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Contact:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bitdefender