Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021.
Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:
- Net income of $11.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net income of $40.5 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $32.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
- COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020.
- Based on the December 31, 2021 market close of $24.40, the $0.14 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.30% and a dividend payout ratio of 21.30%.
- In the fourth quarter, we began the redeployment of $100.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 2.01%.
- In November we completed a private placement of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.
- In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.
"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth and reduced operating expenses. Although Civista remains well capitalized, we did successfully raise $75 million in subordinated debt. This money will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth plans, both organically and through acquisition" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "Shortly after the beginning of the new year, we did announce that Civista had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comunibanc, Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank headquartered in Napoleon Ohio. This gives us a presence in Northwest Ohio, and we look forward to welcoming their employees and customers to the Civista family".
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020
Net interest income decreased $208 thousand, or 0.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $1.6 million during the quarter for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.
Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.
The decrease in interest income was due to a $726 thousand decrease in PPP fees of $407 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions and a decrease in the average rate earned on assets of 40 basis points. Average earning assets increased $169.5 million, partially offsetting these decreases.
Interest expense decreased $779 thousand, or 35.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $37.3 million.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,973,989
$ 21,430
4.31%
$ 2,072,477
$ 22,853
4.39%
Taxable securities
285,734
1,545
2.17%
178,194
1,259
2.93%
Non-taxable securities
236,324
1,651
3.76%
207,985
1,534
4.06%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
277,451
108
0.15%
145,305
75
0.21%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,773,498
24,734
3.63%
$ 2,603,961
25,721
4.03%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
28,401
29,502
Premises and equipment, net
22,734
22,832
Accrued interest receivable
7,609
9,976
Intangible assets
84,541
84,919
Bank owned life insurance
46,807
45,816
Other assets
33,315
35,044
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,595)
(23,614)
Total Assets
$ 2,970,310
$ 2,808,436
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,368,640
$ 240
0.07%
$ 1,169,152
$ 380
0.13%
Time
250,920
569
0.90%
289,815
1,083
1.49%
FHLB
75,000
195
1.03%
125,000
452
1.44%
Federal funds purchased
543
1
0.73%
-
-
0.00%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
95,820
80
0.33%
Subordinated debentures
54,961
402
2.90%
29,427
188
2.54%
Repurchase agreements
24,590
4
0.60%
28,110
7
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,774,654
1,411
0.32%
$ 1,737,324
2,190
0.50%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
811,053
685,898
Other liabilities
35,632
41,879
Shareholders' equity
348,971
343,335
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,970,310
$ 2,808,436
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 23,323
3.31%
$ 23,531
3.53%
Net interest margin
3.42%
3.69%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $440 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020
Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2020.
Interest income increased $1.9 million, or 1.9%, for the twelve months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $328.9 million, which resulted in a $5.7 million increase in net interest income. Average yields decreased 41 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income. During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $155.2 million. These loans had an average yield of 7.43% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.
Interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 37.7%, for the twelve months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 26 basis points, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109.4 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $664 thousand.
Net interest margin decreased 23 basis points to 3.47% for the twelve months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,026,907
$ 89,570
4.42%
$ 1,953,472
$ 87,777
4.49%
Taxable securities
232,813
5,473
2.41%
183,721
5,359
3.03%
Non-taxable securities
217,786
6,250
3.96%
202,982
6,123
4.15%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
347,573
449
0.13%
155,960
606
0.39%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,825,079
101,742
3.69%
$ 2,496,135
99,865
4.10%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
35,404
77,848
Premises and equipment, net
22,617
22,831
Accrued interest receivable
8,010
9,043
Intangible assets
84,747
84,953
Bank owned life insurance
46,435
45,454
Other assets
36,456
37,675
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,366)
(19,231)
Total Assets
$ 3,032,382
$ 2,754,708
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,315,220
$ 1,219
0.09%
$ 1,050,544
$ 1,813
0.17%
Time
265,294
2,956
1.11%
288,262
5,068
1.76%
FHLB
94,041
1,163
1.24%
133,151
1,932
1.45%
Federal funds purchased
137
1
0.73%
288
1
0.35%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
101,295
354
0.35%
Subordinated debentures
35,863
955
3.28%
29,427
945
3.21%
Repurchase agreements
26,165
23
0.09%
24,390
25
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,736,720
6,317
0.36%
$ 1,627,357
10,138
0.62%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
907,591
739,648
Other liabilities
38,868
51,242
Shareholders' equity
349,203
336,461
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,032,382
$ 2,754,708
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 95,425
3.33%
$ 89,727
3.48%
Net interest margin
3.47%
3.70%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.67 million and $1.64 million for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
No provision for loan losses was recorded during the fourth quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first twelve months of 2021. The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the twelve months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at December 31, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $43.2 million of PPP loans would have been 3 basis points higher.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.8 million, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,813
$ 1,476
$ 337
22.8%
Net gain/(loss) on sale of securities
(1)
2
(3)
-150.0%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(5)
69
(74)
-107.2%
Net gain on sale of loans
1,467
3,062
(1,595)
-52.1%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,493
1,246
247
19.8%
Wealth management fees
1,287
1,065
222
20.8%
Bank owned life insurance
448
244
204
83.6%
Swap fees
72
199
(127)
-63.8%
Other
237
303
(66)
-21.8%
Total noninterest income
$ 6,811
$ 7,666
$ (855)
-11.2%
N/M - not meaningful
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $54.8 million and $91.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased due to death benefits paid during the three-months ended December 31, 2021.
Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we recorded one $7.6 million swap compared to $19.6 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.
Other decreased due to a loss on the sale of OREO property, a decrease in item processing fees and a decrease in deluxe income.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 5,905
$ 5,288
$ 617
11.7%
Net gain on sale of securities
1,786
94
1,692
1800.0%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
186
(57)
243
426.3%
Net gain on sale of loans
8,042
8,563
(521)
-6.1%
ATM/Interchange fees
5,443
4,472
971
21.7%
Wealth management fees
4,857
3,981
876
22.0%
Bank owned life insurance
1,200
977
223
22.8%
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0%
Swap fees
207
1,459
(1,252)
-85.8%
Other
1,451
1,030
421
40.9%
Total noninterest income
$ 31,452
$ 28,182
$ 3,270
11.6%
N/M - not meaningful
Service charges increased due to increased account service charges and overdraft fees of $510 and $107, respectively.
Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.
Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.
Net gain on sale of loans decreased due to a $43.7 million decrease in the volume of loans sold.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $13.3 million compared to $104.4 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.
BOLI income increased due to death benefits paid.
Other increased due to increases in wire transfer fees, the amortization of mortgage servicing rights, merchant credit card fees and gains on the sale of OREO properties.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $17.2 million, an increase of $205 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 10,112
$ 10,417
$ (305)
-2.9%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,495
1,528
(33)
-2.2%
Contracted data processing
363
540
(177)
-32.8%
Taxes and assessments
804
716
88
12.3%
Professional services
460
506
(46)
-9.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
222
227
(5)
-2.2%
ATM/Interchange expense
471
552
(81)
-14.7%
Marketing
103
18
85
472.2%
Software maintenance expense
883
483
400
82.8%
Other
2,260
1,981
279
14.1%
Total noninterest expense
$ 17,173
$ 16,968
$ 205
1.2%
Compensation expense included decreased primarily due to a $1.2 million decline in commission, partially offset by increases in salaries of $182 thousand, unemployment taxes of $103 thousand and employee insurance of $180 thousand. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.
The decrease in Contracted data processing fees is due to lower core processing fees and payments in 2020 for early termination fees.
The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax.
The increase in Marketing expense is primarily due to increases in marketing expenses as a result of lower expenses in 2020. The decreases in 2020 are related to lower advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily due to COVID-19.
The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.
The efficiency ratio was 56.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021 was 15.3% compared to 15.1% in 2020.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $78.5 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 11.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 44,690
$ 42,480
$ 2,210
5.2%
Net occupancy and equipment
6,051
6,085
(34)
-0.6%
Contracted data processing
1,725
1,880
(155)
-8.2%
Taxes and assessments
3,240
2,641
599
22.7%
Professional services
2,715
2,795
(80)
-2.9%
Amortization of intangible assets
890
913
(23)
-2.5%
ATM/Interchange expense
2,314
1,868
446
23.9%
Marketing
1,103
1,074
29
2.7%
Software maintenance expense
2,755
1,833
922
50.3%
Other
13,001
9,096
3,905
42.9%
Total noninterest expense
$ 78,484
$ 70,665
$ 7,819
11.1%
Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $1.0 million and Employee insurance of $480 thousand. The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.
The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax, as well as to $64 thousand small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.
The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.
The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The increase in Other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.
The efficiency ratio was 61.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 59.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.0%.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months of 2021 was 14.8% compared to 13.3% in same period in 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $243.1 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Securities available for sale of $196.4 million, or 54.0% and an increase in cash of $126.4 million, or 90.6%. The decrease in PPP loans of $174.1 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $59.6 million.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and agriculture
$ 203,293
$ 192,581
$ 10,712
5.6%
Paycheck protection program loans
43,209
217,295
(174,086)
-80.1%
Commercial real estate:
Owner occupied
295,452
278,413
17,039
6.1%
Non-owner occupied
829,310
705,072
124,238
17.6%
Residential real estate
430,060
442,588
(12,528)
-2.8%
Real estate construction
157,127
175,609
(18,482)
-10.5%
Farm real estate
28,419
33,102
(4,683)
-14.1%
Consumer and other
11,009
12,842
(1,833)
-14.3%
Total Loans
$ 1,997,879
$ 2,057,502
$ (59,623)
-2.9%
Loan balances have declined during 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $114.5 million, or 6.2%. Commercial real estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner occupied category and the movement of successfully completed projects from the Real estate construction category. Construction availability remains high going into 2022. Real estate construction loans also reduced due to completed projects refinanced into the permanent market. All markets contributed to the loan growth but was especially driven by our metro markets. The decrease in Residential real estate was a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.
Paycheck Protection Program
During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $356.2 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $1.6 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2021, $1.8 million of unearned PPP fees remain.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
As of December 31, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $5.1 million, or 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:
Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Balance
Percent of
Commercial and Agriculture
2
$ 498
0.02%
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
5
4,644
0.23%
7
$ 5,142
0.26%
Deposits
Total deposits increased $227.3 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 788,906
$ 720,809
$ 68,097
9.4%
Interest-bearing demand
537,510
410,139
127,371
31.1%
Savings and money market
843,837
771,612
72,225
9.4%
Time deposits
246,448
286,838
(40,390)
-14.1%
Total Deposits
$ 2,416,701
$ 2,189,398
$ 227,303
10.4%
The increase in Noninterest-bearing demand of $68.1 million was primarily due to a $36.3 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $23.6 million increase in public fund demand deposit accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $127.4 million, primarily due to a $43.3 million increase in non-public fund accounts, a $41.4 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in business accounts. The increase in Savings and money market was primarily due to a $60.1 million increase in statement savings, a $28.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $15.7 million increase in public fund money markets, partially offset by a $40.1 million decrease in brokered money market accounts.
FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.06% long-term advance.
Stock Repurchase Program
During 2021, Civista repurchased 983,400 shares for $22.2 million at a weighted average price of $22.59 per share. We have approximately $9.3 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholder Equity
Total Shareholders' equity increased $5.1 million from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Retained earnings of $32.5 million, net of a $22.3 million repurchase of treasury shares and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.8 million.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $783 thousand for the twelve months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $149 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Without the PPP loans, the 2021 and 2020 allowance ratios would have been 3 basis points higher and 14 basis points higher, respectively.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Beginning of period
$ 25,028
$ 14,767
Charge-offs
(159)
(465)
Recoveries
942
614
Provision
830
10,112
End of period
$ 26,641
$ 25,028
Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 were $5.4 million, a 26.7% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18% from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 496.10% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans
$ 3,873
$ 5,399
Restructured loans
1,497
1,897
Total non-performing loans
5,370
7,296
Other real estate owned
-
31
Total non-performing assets
$ 5,370
$ 7,327
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of, and year ending 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 4, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$ 24,735
$ 25,721
$ 101,742
$ 99,865
Interest expense
1,412
2,190
6,317
10,138
Net interest income
23,323
23,531
95,425
89,727
Provision for loan losses
-
2,250
830
10,112
Net interest income after provision
23,323
21,281
94,595
79,615
Noninterest income
6,811
7,666
31,452
28,182
Noninterest expense
17,173
16,968
78,484
70,665
Income before taxes
12,961
11,979
47,563
37,132
Income tax expense
1,979
1,806
7,017
4,940
Net income
10,982
10,173
40,546
32,192
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.14
$ 0.11
$ 0.52
$ 0.44
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 10,982
$ 10,173
$ 40,546
$ 32,192
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
51
35
173
98
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 10,931
$ 10,138
$ 40,373
$ 32,094
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,009,376
15,915,365
15,408,863
16,129,875
Less average participating securities
70,349
54,274
65,648
49,012
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
14,939,027
15,861,091
15,343,215
16,080,863
Earnings per common share (1)
Basic
$ 0.73
$ 0.64
$ 2.63
$ 2.00
Diluted
0.73
0.64
2.63
2.00
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.47%
1.44%
1.34%
1.17%
Return on average equity
12.49%
11.79%
11.61%
9.57%
Dividend payout ratio
19.13%
17.21%
19.76%
22.05%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.42%
3.69%
3.47%
3.70%
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 265,969
$ 139,522
Investment securities
560,946
364,350
Loans held for sale
1,972
7,001
Loans
1,997,879
2,057,502
Less: allowance for loan losses
(26,641)
(25,028)
Net loans
1,971,238
2,032,474
Other securities
17,011
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,445
22,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,432
84,926
Bank owned life insurance
46,641
45,976
Other assets
41,329
45,552
Total assets
$ 3,011,983
$ 2,762,918
Total deposits
$ 2,416,701
$ 2,189,398
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
25,495
28,914
Subordinated debentures
102,813
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
36,762
40,071
Total shareholders' equity
355,212
350,108
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,011,983
$ 2,762,918
Shares outstanding at period end
14,954,200
15,898,032
Book value per share
$ 23.75
$ 22.02
Equity to asset ratio
11.79%
12.67%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.33%
1.22%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.18%
0.27%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
496.10%
343.05%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 3,873
$ 5,399
Troubled debt restructurings
1,497
1,897
Other real estate owned
-
31
Total
$ 5,370
$ 7,327
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
End of Period Balances
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 265,969
$ 253,165
$ 245,306
$ 437,238
$ 139,522
Investment securities
560,946
499,226
458,831
357,798
364,350
Loans held for sale
1,972
5,810
6,618
10,769
7,001
Loans
1,997,879
2,004,814
2,019,196
2,060,239
2,057,502
Allowance for loan losses
(26,641)
(26,568)
(26,197)
(26,133)
(25,028)
Net Loans
1,971,238
1,978,246
1,992,999
2,034,106
2,032,474
Other securities
17,011
17,011
20,537
20,537
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,445
22,716
22,817
22,265
22,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,432
84,589
84,980
84,682
84,926
Bank owned life insurance
46,641
46,728
46,467
46,219
45,976
Other assets
41,329
44,745
46,088
43,754
51,496
Total Assets
$ 3,011,983
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,768,862
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,416,701
$ 2,434,766
$ 2,402,992
$ 2,475,907
$ 2,189,398
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
75,000
75,000
125,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
25,495
23,331
24,916
29,513
28,914
Subordinated debentures
102,813
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
36,762
41,262
39,895
47,463
46,015
Total liabilities
2,656,771
2,603,786
2,572,230
2,707,310
2,418,754
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
277,741
277,627
277,495
277,164
277,039
Retained earnings
125,558
116,680
109,178
101,899
93,048
Treasury shares
(56,907)
(55,155)
(45,953)
(38,574)
(34,598)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,820
9,298
11,693
9,569
14,619
Total shareholders' equity
355,212
348,450
352,413
350,058
350,108
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,011,983
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,768,862
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,773,498
$ 2,747,450
$ 2,776,131
$ 3,006,653
$ 2,603,961
Securities
522,058
482,642
413,494
382,313
386,179
Loans
1,973,989
2,010,665
2,054,784
2,069,419
2,072,477
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,430,613
$ 2,437,580
$ 2,448,183
$ 2,632,782
$ 2,144,865
Interest-bearing deposits
1,619,560
1,588,079
1,580,622
1,532,759
1,458,967
Other interest-bearing liabilities
155,094
127,511
157,264
185,605
278,357
Total shareholders' equity
348,971
348,970
349,256
349,625
343,335
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income statement
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total interest and dividend income
$ 24,735
$ 25,784
$ 25,498
$ 25,725
$ 25,721
Total interest expense
1,412
1,351
1,657
1,897
2,190
Net interest income
23,323
24,433
23,841
23,828
23,531
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
830
2,250
Noninterest income
6,811
6,426
9,025
9,190
7,666
Noninterest expense
17,173
19,454
22,467
19,390
16,968
Income before taxes
12,961
11,405
10,399
12,798
11,979
Income tax expense
1,979
1,763
1,235
2,040
1,806
Net income
$ 10,982
$ 9,642
$ 9,164
$ 10,758
$ 10,173
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 10,982
$ 9,642
$ 9,164
$ 10,758
$ 10,173
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
51
46
43
32
35
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 10,931
$ 9,596
$ 9,121
$ 10,726
$ 10,138
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,009,376
15,168,233
15,602,329
15,867,588
15,915,369
Less average participating securities
70,349
72,071
72,563
47,286
52,574
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
14,939,027
15,096,162
15,529,766
15,820,302
15,862,795
Earnings per common share (1)
Basic
$ 0.73
$ 0.64
$ 0.59
$ 0.68
$ 0.64
Diluted
0.73
0.64
0.59
0.68
0.64
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,104
$ 2,140
$ 1,885
$ 1,907
$ 1,753
Dividends paid per common share
0.14
0.14
0.12
0.12
0.11
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Asset quality
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 26,568
$ 26,197
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
Charge-offs
(11)
(77)
(25)
(46)
(139)
Recoveries
84
448
89
321
280
Provision
-
-
-
830
2,250
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 26,641
$ 26,568
$ 26,197
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.33%
1.33%
1.30%
1.27%
1.22%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
496.10%
501.01%
443.50%
423.09%
341.59%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
496.10%
503.50%
443.50%
423.09%
343.05%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 5,370
$ 5,277
$ 5,907
$ 6,177
$ 7,296
Other real estate owned
-
26
-
-
31
Total nonperforming assets
$ 5,370
$ 5,303
$ 5,907
$ 6,177
$ 7,327
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.21%
10.01%
9.92%
9.23%
10.77%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.92%
14.18%
14.65%
15.20%
14.74%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.35%
15.43%
15.90%
16.45%
15.99%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.33%
9.28%
9.51%
9.00%
9.98%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 355,212
$ 348,450
$ 352,413
$ 350,058
$ 350,108
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
81,791
82,013
82,235
82,458
82,681
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 273,421
$ 266,437
$ 270,178
$ 267,600
$ 267,427
Total Shares Outstanding
14,954,200
15,029,972
15,434,592
15,750,479
15,898,032
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.28
$ 17.73
$ 17.50
$ 16.99
$ 16.82
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,011,983
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
81,791
82,013
82,235
82,458
82,681
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,930,192
$ 2,870,223
$ 2,842,408
$ 2,974,910
$ 2,680,237
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.33%
9.28%
9.51%
9.00%
9.98%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
For the three months ended :
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
Noninterest expense
17,173
-
17,173
16,968
-
16,968
Net interest income (FTE)
23,763
-
23,763
23,942
-
23,942
Noninterest income
6,811
-
6,811
7,666
-
7,666
Efficiency ratio
56.2%
56.2%
53.7%
53.7%
For the twelve months ended:
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
Noninterest expense
78,484
(3,717)
(1)
74,767
70,665
-
70,665
Net interest income (FTE)
97,092
-
97,092
91,369
-
91,369
Noninterest income
31,452
(1,785)
(2)
29,667
28,182
-
28,182
Efficiency ratio
61.1%
59.0%
59.1%
59.1%
(1) FHLB prepayment penalty
(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.