WWPR Announces New Endeavors by Women as 2022-2023 Pro Bono Client

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) has announced that New Endeavors by Women (NEW), a DC-area non-profit organization that provides supportive services and housing to local women and children, will be its Pro Bono Client for the 2022 and 2023 term. New Endeavors by Women was founded 33 years ago and today offers eight programs, each of which is designed to meet the specific needs of women and their families at different stages of their lives.

WWPR's Pro Bono Committee was established in 1993 to offer marketing and communications expertise to non-profit organizations focused on supporting women and/or children in the DC region. Through it, some of Washington's top PR professionals are able to leverage their expertise in strategic planning, media relations, branding and more to organizations working for the greater good. New Endeavors by Women is WWPR's tenth Pro Bono Client since it began providing marketing and communication services to local nonprofit organizations that support women and families.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a very serious impact on homelessness, and our collaboration with New Endeavors by Women could not have come at a more important time," said WWPR President Jacqueline Wilson. "A nurturing environment can save lives and lead to new futures, and we are especially excited to be supporting an organization that is focused on partnering with homeless women to help them recognize their worth at all stages of life."

As part of the new Pro Bono Client relationship, WWPR will work to increase local awareness of New Endeavors by Women, develop messaging that will enhance its visibility among potential clients and donors, and maximize community interest in their programming. Additionally, New Endeavors by Women will receive the proceeds from the 2022 and 2023 Woman of the Year luncheon silent auction, as well as donations from the 2022 and 2023 Emerging Leaders Awards event.

"Since 1988, our mission at New Endeavors by Women has been to partner with the women to help them create a brighter future through housing, fostering the development of life skills, and promoting education and employment," said Wanda Steptoe, Executive Director of New Endeavors by Women. "We are excited to collaborate with WWPR and hope to connect more women to our mission. Through our work together, we will be well-positioned to transform even more lives and help get more people involved in our efforts to end the cycle of homelessness."

Learn more about WWPR and become a member at wwpr.org and support New Endeavors by Women at nebw.org.

About New Endeavors by Women (NEW)

New Endeavors by Women (NEW) is a Washington, DC-based organization dedicated to partnering with homeless women to help them create new futures and recognize their worth. Since 1988, NEW has been transforming lives by providing housing, fostering the development of life skills, and promoting education and employment to end the cycle of homelessness. NEW's programs are designed to prepare women to achieve independent living, to increase skills and income levels, and to facilitate the healing process for those who have been victims of abuse. For further information, contact Sarah Gochenaur at sgochenaur@nebw.org or visit https://www.nebw.org/ .

About Washington Women in Public Relations

Washington Women in Public Relations is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.

For more information about WWPR, contact info@wwpr.org. WWPR's work with New Endeavors by Women will be led by its 2022 Pro Bono Committee co-chairs Chelsea Echavarria and Kara Hauck who oversee the efforts of a diverse and talented group of local volunteers. For more information, email probono@wwpr.org.

