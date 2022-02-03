Wingstop Unveils "Restaurant of the Future"

The brand's new cashless, digitally-focused prototype restaurant allows for rapid testing and innovation in a fully operable and heavily trafficked location

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) today announced the opening of its "restaurant of the future," a first-of-its-kind prototype restaurant which allows for rapid testing of new equipment and layouts and serves as a true innovation lab for unlimited flavor possibilities and enhanced guest experiences. Additionally, this location also serves all the Wingstop favorites fans know and love in a delivery and carryout-only format.

Entrance of Wingstop's “restaurant of the future” - a digitally-focused prototype restaurant - designed around the carryout guest and delivery driver. (PRNewswire)

Located on Lovers Lane in Dallas, a short drive from Wingstop's Global Support Center in Addison, TX, the restaurant is in a bustling shopping center and showcases just how nimble the brand can be in small spaces. Ringing in around 1,300 square feet, nearly 400 square feet less than Wingstop's average footprint, the restaurant is modularly optimized to test a variety of configurations and serve as a blueprint for restaurants to come.

"A glimpse into our Lovers Lane location is a glimpse into the future of Wingstop – focused on 100% digital transactions, seamless back of house operations, ongoing flavor innovation, and a business model centered around our fans, who love to dine off-premise with friends, while gaming, or just about anywhere you can think of," said Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. "We're excited to continue optimizing the size and layout of our restaurants as we drive toward our vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

With delivery and carryout accounting for nearly 100% of Wingstop's total orders, the restaurant design is focused on the digital experience of the carryout guest and delivery driver. This includes a lobby area without dining tables and an optimized back and front of house flow to create efficiencies for team members as they prepare Wingstop's fresh, made-to-order craveable fan favorites.

Additional enhancements to the prototype include:

Digital-focused ordering to help deliver on Wingstop's goal of digitizing 100% of transactions, complete with QR codes in-restaurant for easy ordering

Totally cashless environment

Focus on sustainability including Energy Star equipment and grease extraction

Visitors to the prototype location will also see team members dressed in Wingstop's new sustainable uniform line, which features an array of stylish clothing manufactured from recycled water bottles.

Dallas-area fans can get their flavor fix from this new location at 5535 W Lovers Lane, Suite B, in Dallas, TX, 75209 by ordering online for carryout or delivery through Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,650 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, thighs and Thigh Bites, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,673 as of September 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop opened 49 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 3.9%. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.6% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social, governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-Growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Megan Sprague

Media@wingstop.com

Click here for media assets

Investor Contact

Susana Arevalo

972-331-8484

IR@wingstop.com

The restaurant and kitchen configuration allows for rapid testing of new equipment and layouts, serving as a true innovation lab. (PRNewswire)

Optimized back of house flow creates efficiencies for team members as they prepare Wingstop's fresh, made-to-order fan favorites. (PRNewswire)

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

