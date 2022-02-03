Liquid Level Measurement Products Manufacturer Makes It Easy for Customers to Configure and Download Product Models On Demand

Questtec Solutions Launches All-New Product Configurator of 3D CAD Models built by CADENAS PARTsolutions Liquid Level Measurement Products Manufacturer Makes It Easy for Customers to Configure and Download Product Models On Demand

HOUSTON and CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Questtec Solutions has launched its brand-new online product configurator, featuring millions of product configurations for its Magne-Trac Product line. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the new configurator transforms the customer experience of Questtec's website, making it easy for engineers to configure and download 3D models on-demand.

A leader in liquid measurement innovation, Questtec Solutions offers quality products and performance that customers expect. With the new product configurator now live on its website, Questtec can match its high-quality products with an equally exceptional digital customer experience.

The new tool helps engineers quickly find a Questtec product and configure it on-the-fly to match their project specifications. The configurator generates a product number and 3D preview of the configured part so that Questtec customers can see the exact part they specified. Users can then download a free 3D model in their preferred native CAD format, choosing from 150+ 3D and 2D CAD formats, to test in their application.

"We are excited to implement a 3D modeling service for our clients, so they may evaluate the product prior to placing an order, ensuring greater efficiency and assurance of getting the right part the first time," said Rhett Baker, Owner of Questtec Solutions.

In addition to on-demand CAD downloads, users can choose to download a PDF product datasheet of the configured part. This PDF features the technical specs of the configured product, the generated product number and an interactive 3D preview.

"Questtec started from the ground-up to deliver 3D models to their customers. They recognized a customer need and created a seamless user experience to get 3D CAD models in customers' hands faster and more efficiently," said Adam Beck, Director of Marketing at CADENAS PARTsolutions.

About Questtec

Questtec Solutions is an international company with representatives based around the world. Our Partners can assist with commissioning start up and calibration, 24-hour service, and repair support.

Questtec Solutions employs over 125 years of collective experience with all aspects of liquid level gauge and valve product lines. With a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and custom weld shop based in Houston, Texas, Questtec Solutions is able to provide innovative engineered solutions to meet our customer's specific needs. Learn more at: https://www.questtecsolutions.com/

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation marketing, sales and customer support tools for manufacturers, including 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology to help businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit https://partsolutions.com

