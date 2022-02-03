ProofPilot Adds Key Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the world's most comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) research platform to design, launch, and participate in research studies, adds key leadership roles to accommodate its next phase of growth. ProofPilot announced today the addition of Joseph Kim as Chief Marketing Officer, Savi Glowe as Chief Research Operations Officer, and Michelle Rogers as Chief Revenue Officer.

The Life Science industry veterans have a deep well of expertise in the clinical research space and bring an entrepreneurial spirit to the technology-based data generation powerhouse. The executives will lead further development of ProofPilot Rx, designed for Life Science companies; and ProofPilot 365, its wellness arm.

"Clinical trials not only help find cures for disease, but they are also playing a role in advancing the holistic approach to healthcare. Improving the way we conduct trials can not be trusted to just anyone," said Matthew Amsden, CEO, and founder of ProofPilot. "Joe, Michelle, and Savi are extraordinary people. Even before they joined ProofPilot, each taught me things and inspired me to think differently about what ProofPilot could be. I am really excited they get to join our crew."

Joseph Kim, Chief Marketing Officer

Joseph Kim brings over 23 years of pharmaceutical expertise to ProofPilot, most recently in a senior leadership role as Senior Advisor in Lilly's Digital Health Office. He brings a wide array of pharmaceutical research industry knowledge and utilizes a unique approach that integrates his experiences working for other Sponsors such as Shire and Merck, CROs, and technology vendors. He has a robust combination of experience across all phases of clinical research, and a well-known history of innovation in the industry, recognized as one of the "Top 100 individuals on the 2015 MedicineMakers Power List," and "20 Innovators Changing the Face of the Clinical Trials Industry" by CenterWatch. He holds a BS in Molecular Biology from Lehigh University and an MBA from Villanova.



Savi Glowe, Chief Research Operations Officer

Savi Glowe has 15 years of experience in clinical research, data science, and executive leadership from top-tier academic medical institutions. As the Senior Director of Strategy & Operations in the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, she led the organization, development, and execution of key research initiatives and directed operational efforts supporting digital health institutes and most recently data science response efforts during the first wave of COVID-19. Her work in clinical research supported studies in rare genetic diseases, lab and consumer device validation, skin disorders, Lyme Disease, and precision wellness. Prior to Mount Sinai, Savi managed clinical research operations for the Neuro-urology research group at Stanford University.

Michelle Rogers, Chief Revenue Officer

Michelle Rogers joins Proof Pilot with 20 years of industry experience that spans the clinical and real-world space. Her executive experience includes life science technology, and in her prior role, Michelle was the North American Real-World Evidence Regional Head, Data Generation for IQVIA. In this role, she was responsible for site managers and clinical research associates, and operational delivery success in the region. In addition to Michelle's operational expertise, she has extensive experience in Business Development with a consistent history of exceeding company goals and driving organizational growth within the U.S., European, and Asian markets. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Chapman University.

ProofPilot's chief aim is about enabling a much wider array of interventions to determine what works – and what doesn't – to improve personal and societal health. These new C-Suite hires are all part of this vision to enable anyone to conduct quality research.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot is an American internet company founded in 2012 by Matthew Amsden, with headquarter offices in New York City. The software as a service (SaaS) product is created for anyone to design, launch, participate, and engage in research studies. ProofPilot was designed as a solution for Life Science companies with ProofPilot Rx, as well as wellness interventions with its product ProofPilot 365.

