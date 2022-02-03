Pretium Appoints Jocelyn Moore to Lead Corporate Affairs

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with approximately $40 billion in assets, today announced the appointment of Jocelyn Moore as a Senior Managing Director to lead corporate affairs. Ms. Moore will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Ms. Moore brings over two decades of corporate advisory, strategic communications, and public policy experience across multiple disciplines. Most recently, she served as Senior Advisor to the New Markets Support Company, a subsidiary of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and as a Venture Partner at OzoneX, an early-stage venture capital firm that funds mission-driven startups led by women and underrepresented founders. Previously, Ms. Moore was Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at the National Football League. As the NFL's Chief Communications Officer, she was a member of the executive leadership team and oversaw corporate affairs at the 100-year-old professional sports league, including football communications, strategic communications, corporate communications, public policy and government affairs, and corporate social responsibility. Prior to the NFL, Ms. Moore was a Managing Director at The Glover Park Group (now Finsbury Glover Hering) and spent 15 years working in senior leadership roles in the United States Senate.

"Throughout her career, Jocelyn has been a force for positive change, partnering with stakeholders on both sides of issues to solve the biggest challenges facing our society," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "We believe private capital is part of the solution to our nation's housing shortage and Pretium stands at the forefront of bringing quality, professionally managed homes to our communities. Jocelyn will be deeply involved in our efforts to lead from the front, setting the standard for the professional single-family rental industry and providing an important option for households that choose to rent."

"Access to quality, affordable housing is a key pillar of economic opportunity and income equality," said Ms. Moore. "I am excited to join Pretium during this incredibly dynamic time as we lead the effort to deploy private capital for public good. Together, we will work to help solve one of society's greatest challenges and drive positive community impact for individuals and families."

Ms. Moore currently serves as an independent director on the boards of two publicly-traded technology companies, DraftKings and OppFi. In October 2021, she was appointed by the Biden Administration to serve on the board of the First Responder Network (FirstNet) Authority for public safety. Ms. Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Education, both from the University of Florida.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $40 billion of assets under management as of February 1, 2022 and employs approximately 3,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

