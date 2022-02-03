Pressed Reaches Key Milestone with the Opening of its 100th Store

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand, Pressed, celebrates the opening of its 100th store in the iconic Fenway neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. The milestone store–located at 148 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02115–joins Pressed's existing retail presence across nine states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, Hawaii and Washington.

Pressed was founded as "Pressed Juicery" in 2010 by three friends who bonded over a shared belief that fundamental nutrition is the cornerstone of health and wellness. Since then, the brand has evolved to be known simply as "Pressed" to reflect the brand's uncomplicated approach to products and its mission to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real, healthy food accessible to everyone. Pressed has successfully established itself as a leader in the plant-based nutrition space through strategic growth tactics designed to better serve its customers. Highlights include expanding its product lineup from solely offering its signature cold-pressed juices to now selling smoothies, well-being shots, and more; offering wholesale distribution; launching a thriving e-commerce platform that includes nationwide shipping; and expanding its physical retail locations across nine states. In 2022, Pressed plans to open 40 new locations across the country.

"From day one, our mission at Pressed has been to spread the word of the benefits of plant-based living and to democratize access to real, healthy food," said Pawan Kalra, CEO at Pressed. "Years later, it's incredibly heartening to see how Pressed has grown and become our customers' go-to partner for convenient, delicious nutrition. The opening of the 100th store represents a significant achievement for our business as it allows us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality plant-based food and drinks."

The milestone achievement will be marked by a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 5 from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET at the new store. Attending the 100th store opening to celebrate with the Fenway community will be Boston Catcher, Christian Vázquez.

"With Boston being the home to so many of my favorite memories and fans, I'm thrilled to help welcome Pressed's 100th store to the iconic Fenway neighborhood and to celebrate the healthy options it brings to our community. Quality nutrition is especially important to me while I'm training for the new season, so having Pressed's cold-pressed juices and plant-based treats close by is a home run," said Christian Vázquez.

In addition to opening new stores this year, Pressed launched its "Small Shifts, Big Changes" campaign to encourage customers to ditch lofty wellness goals and instead focus on implementing smaller steps into their day-to-day lives. With Pressed products being nutrient-rich and packed with fruits and veggies, the brand is furthering its dedication to being customers' partner for good while they embark on their wellness journeys.

Pressed is the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. To that end, Pressed operates over 100+ retail stores in nine states, is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S.

Pressed juices are crafted just minutes from the farms and orchards from which their ingredients are harvested and use the most advanced cold-pressed technology available. Their commitment to a three-day farm-to-bottle process means virtually no downtime between harvest and press, which allows for maximum nutrients, maximum health benefits and maximum flavor! Pressed offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies and health-boosting shots. They also offer a revolutionary plant-based soft serve made from only fruits, nuts and vegetables, proving that healthy and great taste don't have to be mutually exclusive. For more information, visitpressed.com.

