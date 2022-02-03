PitchBook Named Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders The PitchBook Suites at UBS Arena Elevate the Premium Hospitality and Fan Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it has entered into an agreement with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders to become an Arena Partner and suite level entitlement sponsor at UBS Arena. The suite level at the venue will be named "The PitchBook Suites" on the "PitchBook Suite Level" and create a premium hospitality experience for audiences attending events at the arena.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, PitchBook is now the Official Financial Data Provider for both UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, granting team owners, front office personnel and players access to The PitchBook Platform. As the worlds of finance and sports continue to converge, access to best-in-class dealmaking data will support the franchise's expansion and business development initiatives. This partnership adds to PitchBook's partnership strategy following recent announcements with the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, PGA of America and Michelle Wie West.

"We're proud to welcome PitchBook to UBS Arena with The PitchBook Suites," said Tom Pistore, President of Commercial Business Operations at UBS Arena. "Accessing a platform like PitchBook for both the New York Islanders and UBS Arena will provide great insights for the growth of our business moving forward."

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is New York's premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, especially when economic activity has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 with a grand opening celebration that included the Islanders first home games in the building and a sold out Harry Styles concert. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,250 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

The PitchBook Suites at UBS Arena include 38 suites, designed by Populous and GOODRICH, that accommodate 850 people. The suites feature a top of the line bar and kitchen area, premium stadium style seating, and design inspired by New York venues like Sardi's, Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel and the King Cole Bar at the St. Regis Hotel. PitchBook will also extend its presence beyond the PitchBook Suites through various activations that deliver a unique fan experience.

"As the private markets and professional sports continue to intersect, we're excited to partner with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "The Islanders and UBS Arena celebrate and put fans first in everything they do and PitchBook is an organization that puts customers first, so this partnership is a great fit in terms of our mission and values."

More than 60,000 industry-leading business and investment professionals rely on PitchBook to make informed decisions by surfacing hard-to-find financial and deal data on the entire investment lifecycle – including New York-based firms Berkshire Capital, BlackRock Advisors and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. No other data provider delivers the depth of private and public market insights through award-winning technology and customer service. Headquartered in Seattle, PitchBook also has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Mumbai and Hong Kong employing more than 1,800 employees globally.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 60,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders has been developed by a partnership of Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon.

The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 with a sold out Harry Styles concert. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually, while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations by 2024.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located seven miles from JFK International Airport and is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event days. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's new, state of the art home starting this season.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG leads the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY as well as arena development projects for Moody Center in Austin, TX; Coachella Valley Arena in Palm Springs, CA; and Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG arena development projects. OVG Facilities, a division of OVG, is the facility management, booking, security, and sanitization services arm that performs services for both OVG's arena development projects and clients on a 3rd party basis. OVG Media & Conferences, a division of OVG, publishes Pollstar and VenuesNow, in addition to hosting live entertainment-centric conferences around the world. OVG's Arena Alliance, a division of OVG, is a collection of the top 32 venues in North America that provides a platform for booking, content, and sponsorship sales opportunities. Learn more at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

